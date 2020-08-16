Jason Lard, in his 11th season as Lexington’s coach, knows it has been a tough stretch recently for the Golden Bears.
Just like any coach, he sees the little improvements that drastically would have changed the outcomes of several games. And despite the wins and losses, he knows that if his team learns from last year’s mistakes, the Bears will be headed in a better direction this year.
“Last year, we were really close in a lot of games,” Lard said. “Instead of making the play to win the game, we tended to make a mistake or not execute on certain plays that would give us a chance.”
And players like Joanah Hudson and Curt Newton agreed that fixing those little mistakes last year would have made a big difference.
“Simply, false steps or single penalties threw us off,” Hudson said. “Those are just discipline things that we as players have to work on and we’ll address that this year.”
The Bears’ 1-9 tally included losses by one, two and four points. Two more losses were by 14 points or less. Alas, Lexington’s win was 3-0 over Rogers.
“It’s just plays we didn’t execute right,” Newton said. “So we’ve got to get better just being more prepared.”
Offense
The Bears, in dire need of an improved offense, are looking for better things from the offensive line, an area Lard described as “the key to any offense.”
“It all starts up front with the offensive line,” Lard said. “It looks pretty seeing scores on the board,” Lard said, “but if you don’t do the blocking, we are not going to win many football games, so we gotta do a better job up front.”
Defense
The secondary has the most experience on the defense for Lexington, which lost its leading tackler, linebacker Jacob Parker, and a lot of size and experience on the defensive line.
Two years ago, assistant coach Cody Taylor helped make a defensive scheme change, and the Bears say they’ve improved. Lexington gave up a 25.3-point average last year, a 10½-point improvement over 2018.
Year 3, the Bears feel, should be better.
“Last year, we saw a lot of improvement in terms of defense,” Lard said. “We gave up a lot less yards rushing and passing and the points per game came way down. We are just hoping for another solid year in which the numbers continue to improve.”
The rest
• The Bears move to 2A from 3A this season and Lard said their region is “one of the toughest regions in 2A” having matchups with Red Bay and Mars Hill.
“Our kids are progressing the way they need to, but nothing beats the experience of going out and playing,” Lard said. “I think they just continuously have to figure out how and what it takes to win on Friday nights.
“You can go through all the practices and X’s and O’s but nothing prepares players for Friday nights until they just play and get experience. Experience in football is one of the most underrated things.”
• Lexington’s 10.0 points per game last year was its weakest average in at least 15 years.
