LEXINGTON — The first field goal of Evan Byrd’s career might not have been pretty, but it got the job done.
In a scoreless tie with 3:03 remaining in the game, the Lexington senior kicked a 27-yard line drive that barely cleared the upright, but it was good enough to lift the Golden Bears to a 3-0 victory over rival Rogers.
“That was the prettiest, ugliest kick I’ve ever seen in my life,” Lexington head coach Jason Lard said. “It sure was good to get those three points. That was a good old-fashioned Lexington-Rogers slobberknocker.”
Byrd has been Lexington’s kicker for the past four seasons, but this was the first field goal of his career and only second ever attempted.
“At the half, it was 0-0 and it crossed my mind that I could be in this situation,” he said. “I was a little nervous, but I had the mentality that I was going to make the kick. It never crossed my mind that I could miss it.”
Lexington (1-0) started its game-winning drive on its own 11 with 11 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Rogers (0-2) appeared to have stopped the drive when it forced Lexington to punt from its own 30. However, the Pirates were penalized for having 12 men on the field resulting in a Golden Bears first down.
Two plays later, a 27-yard Levi Berryhill run gave the Golden Bears a first down at the Pirates’ 24. A few plays later, Lexington sent its field goal unit on the field to attempt what would have been a 36-yard attempt. However, the Pirates were penalized for a dead ball personal foul to give the Golden Bears another first down and, ultimately, a closer field goal opportunity.
Rogers started the next possession on the 20 after Byrd sent the kickoff into the end zone. The Pirates picked up one first down, but Presley Green broke up a pass on a fourth-and-4 play from the 36 to clinch the win.
“We made way too many mistakes,” Rogers head coach Jerry Fulks said. “Mental mistakes, mental errors, it’s not just the small stuff either. They played hard. Our guys played their guts out. We’re just making too many mental errors to win a football game.”
Lard was pleased that his team was able to win its opening game after having a disappointing 1-9 season last year.
“These seniors have changed the culture here. They have bought into what we’re doing and have rededicated themselves to this program. We needed to win a game like this. It wasn’t the prettiest win, we have a lot to work on, but we’ll take it.”
(0) comments
