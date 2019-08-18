Lexington is ready to avenge last season’s 1-9 record with better focus and some returning seniors.
Depth and leadership were issues for the Bears last year. Senior linebacker Jacob Parker said this group can be the group that changes Lexington football for the good.
“In the recent years we haven’t had much leadership on the field,” Parker said. “To get back to Lexington football, the seniors need to show everybody what we’re like.”
Senior right tackle and defensive tackle Trey Woodard is ready for the challenge on turning around Lexington football and thinks this is the team to do it.
“Us older guys have to make everyone buy in and want to be out there and win,” Woodard said. “Everyone is just going through the motions to say I play football, but we’re here to win.”
Offense
Lexington will return its quarterback from last season in senior Trey Martin. The Bears will run the same offense, using the option for their run game and throwing short passes.
Martin was the team’s top rusher and passer.
“He did a good job for us last year,” head coach Jason Lard said. “He’s going to be one of the leaders of the team this year. He’s going to be the ringmaster of the offense and pulls the strings. We’re excited about what he has an opportunity to do for us this year.”
Lexington averaged 15.2 points per game last year, its fewest since 2007.
Lexington will return Andrew McBride, Bo Evans and Woodard on the offensive line with McBride and Evans coming into their third seasons starting for the Bears.
Axel Bailey will be a new face on the line as the left tackle, and Lard said the center position will come down to Brodie Davis or Presley Green.
Lucas Thigpen will return in the backfield as a starter with Caleb Roan returning from a season ending neck injury in last year’s preseason. Levi Berryhill and Austin Gray will also be looked upon to play. Martin called Berryhill the fastest guy on the team.
Joanah Hudson, a junior, will return as the Bears’ leading receiver.
Defense
A more experienced Lexington defense will be looking to improve after a rough 2018 season. The Bears allowed a program-record 358 points last year. But Lard feels the defense is poised for growth in 2019.
Defensive coordinator Cody Taylor was brought on just before the start of practices last year, and Lard said the team should be more familiar with the concepts in addition to being older and hopefully mentally tougher.
“I think we’re way ahead of where we were at this time last year,” Lard said. “A lot of that, not being able to stop people last year, wasn’t scheme.”
Parker will return as the leader of the defense after being involved in 124 tackles last year. Lard said the Bears need a big season from him.
The defensive line will include McBride, Evans and Woodard as the returning starters. Lard said how well the three returners play will determine how well the line plays during the season.
Roan and Thigpen will help out Parker solidifying the linebacker core, with newcomer Curt Newton stepping into a more prominent role after a good spring. Newton missed all of last season with a health issue.
Hudson, Berryhill and Jack Traffanstedt will be starters in the defensive backfield. Martin will play some in the secondary, and Brayden Butler can be used as an outside linebacker or defensive back.
The rest
• Evan Byrd will return as the Bears’ kicker and has the chance to punt as well.
• The Bears will play a tough schedule with region games against teams like Westminster Christian and Lauderdale County. Mars Hill and Rogers will offer non-region challenges.
• Martin said Lexington needs a culture change, and he wants the 2019 team to be the one to make it.
“The younger kids have not won much, so we’re trying to change the culture because nobody really knows how to win,” Martin said. “We are doing a good job of changing it, but we just need to keep building on that.”
• Lard says Lexington – which made the playoffs every year from 2008 through 2016 – didn’t stop being a playoff-caliber team overnight and won’t get back to being one overnight.
“We all feel that we’ve got a much more competitive football team and that our kids have really grown,” he said. “We’ve worked hard in the weight room and the conditioning program.”
