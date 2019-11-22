Boys
Trey Stoddard
Muscle Shoals
The freshman kicked an 18-yard field goal with one second left in Muscle Shoals’ 30-27 Class 6A playoff win over Gardendale. "Trey has always had a tremendous work ethic," coach Scott Basden said. “We know if he goes out to kick a field goal or extra point, we have utmost confidence in him. Trey is always prepared to kick.”
Girls
Karlee Liverett
Wilson
The junior scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half as Wilson defeated Clements 50-31 last week. "Karlee stepped up and played well in our season opener," coach Eric Oakley said. "She is an aggressive player who has a knack for the ball. We are excited to see her continue to progress this season."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Deshler’s Tegan Graves and Rogers’ Raleigh Stamps. Girls: Colbert Heights’ Asya Williams and Belgreen’s Autumn Bragwell.
