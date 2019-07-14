Laura Lee Keener is a three-sport athlete at Central High School, and as such there has been little down time this summer.
Play dates and camps for the various team sports now dot the summer landscape, leaving prep athletes with scant time for social activities, but Keener said she doesn’t mind her busy schedule.
She returned home from team camp at Auburn University along with her Central volleyball teammates early Friday night, and she’s about to turn around and head back south to Montgomery for the AHSAA’s annual All-Star Sports Week where Keener will play for the North girls basketball team.
Keener is one of 27 area athletes and seven coaches who will participate in North vs. South games that begin Tuesday and run through Thursday. Several other area coaches will serve as administrative coaches for North teams.
Even though her summer schedule has been crowded with sports, Keener, a rising senior with the Wildcats, said she is eager to get to Montgomery.
“I’m very excited to play with some of the best players in the state,” she said. “I hope I can learn from them and I hope I can improve my game. I am expecting it to be high quality basketball.”
Keener and the Wildcats had basketball competition dates in June and volleyball work has just started. In two weeks she said the Wildcats volleyball team heads to Foley.
“I don’t even know what summer is anymore,” she said, laughing.
Although volleyball was her focus this past week, Keener said she has been able to get into the gym to do some shooting with her sister.
“Every chance we have we go into the gym and shoot,” she said. “We work on a lot of different stuff. I’m looking forward to going down and playing with some different types of players. I want to have fun, and I always enjoy winning.”
In the early years of All-Star Sports Week, competition was relegated to mostly team sports. In recent years, it has expanded to include, tennis, golf and cross country to go along with basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer. Florence’s Luke Singletary and Noah Tompkins will represent the North in boys tennis.
For Singletary, it’s a chance to get back in the groove of playing as he has spent the summer as a life guard.
“I haven’t played as much as I probably should have,” he admitted. “I took a little break from tennis, but now I’m getting back into it to get ready for the North-South All-Stars.”
As All-Star Sports Week approached, Singletary said he returned to the court to get ready.
“I’ve been trying to hit every day when it wasn’t raining or storming,” he said. “One of the biggest things is to get back in the mindset of playing and getting the feel of things as far as hitting and serving. I’m looking forward to getting down there and playing against some good competition. There are a lot of good players in Alabama.”
Competition begins Tuesday with baseball and basketball. On Wednesday, softball, cross country and soccer take center stage. The week’s competition concludes Thursday with volleyball, football, golf and tennis on tap. Eighteen days later, preseason practice begins for fall sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.