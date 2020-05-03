Muscle Shoals golf coach Derrick Gargis, who will officially retire June 1, said it will be the relationships with players, coaches and parents that he will miss the most.
The most successful coach among area golf teams, Gargis celebrated five state championships with the Trojans boys and girls team in his 22-year career.
“It’s something that God orchestrated for me to be here,” Gargis said last week. “It’s been a great career. I’ve loved every minute of it, but it’s been 30 years and I’m ready for something else.”
Coincidentally, Gargis’ son, Sam, will graduate this month, although that wasn’t necessarily the plan, Derrick Gargis said.
“It just played out that way,” he said.
Gargis also coached softball and basketball during his tenure.
“Everybody has strengths and weaknesses, and one of my strengths is my rapport with students, parents and the players,” he said. “The relationships I have built have always been important to me.”
Gargis guided Muscle Shoals to back-to-back girls championships in 2013-14 and the boys team to three straight titles between 2017-19. The shortened season this year prevented the Trojans from going after their fourth consecutive boys Class 6A title. In 2018, he was the Alabama coach of the year and the National Federation Southeast Coach of the Year.
He said watching the program grow from few players into a legitimate state power in both boys and girls was one of the highlights.
“We started with just two or three players and over time it became important to them,” he said. “All of the state tournament championships are special, but winning that first girls title – it was such a milestone. Everything has to fall into place. When that happens for the first time, it's a fantastic feeling.”
Bryant headed to Calhoun CC
Deshler senior girls golfer Kaylee Bryant recently signed a scholarship to play at Calhoun Community College.
Bryant was a TimesDaily all-area team member as a junior and also helped the North team to a win over the South during last summer’s All-Star Week where she was named MVP.
Jackson earns honorable mention All-America
Former Red Bay standout and current University of Memphis player Isaiah Jackson recently was named honorable mention All-American by PING.
Jackson, named all-region in April, is the first Memphis player since 2016 to receive All-America recognition. He had a school-record 70.0 stroke average and finished in the top 20 in all seven events in which he played. He had six rounds in the 60s and was runner-up at the Intercollegiate of Innisbrook and finished fourth at the Kiawah Classic.
"We are so proud of Isaiah for being named to the PING All-America Team by the GCAA," Memphis coach Blake Smart said in a release. "His development since his arrival to the University of Memphis has been extraordinary and we are excited about his future."
Twin Pines Invitational update
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with tournament schedules, with the latest disruption affecting the always-popular Twin Pines Invitational.
Always on the schedule for mid-to-late May, Howard Behel, the club’s general manager, said the tournament likely will be a no-go for May, but hopes it is just a postponement rather than a cancellation.
“We’re still studying it,” he said last week. “We’re looking for an alternate date.”
Due to social distancing rules, Behel said the Invitational would not be able to host any social events in conjunction with the tournament and the field would be limited to about 90 players.
Behel said the country club has already lost four “good tournaments” due to the pandemic.
“We don’t want to lose any more,” he said.
Holes in one, etc.
• Jack Straub aced No. 10 at Tennessee Valley Country Club. Witnesses were Wiley Thompson, Tony Rutledge, Dell Wright and Randy Inman.
• Michael Hanback aced No. 2, a 128-yard par-3 at Blackberry Trail, with a 9-iron. Witnesses were David Creasy, Chipper Ezell and Lamar Goodwin.
• Travis ‘T-Bone' Boyd aced No. 13, a 150-yard par 3 at Blackberry Trail, with a 9-iron. Witnesses were Brad Mayfield, David Corl and Earl Moore.
• Robert Crittenden aced No. 7, a 135-yard par 3, at Blackberry Trail, with a 9-iron. Witnesses were Jim Clark and Bob Bohnstedt.
• Austin Gean recently tied the course record at Cypress Lakes Golf and Tennis club with a 10-under 61.
