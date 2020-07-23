The plans for high school sports in the Shoals this fall are slowly becoming clearer.
The Central Board of the AHSAA approved a plan to start the fall sports season in Alabama as originally scheduled, the AHSAA announced Wednesday. The first high school football games are set for Aug. 20-21.
“Fall sports teams have the option to begin fall workouts on July 27 with the first week used by football for acclimation purposes only with helmets and shorts only,” the AHSAA memo said.
“The other fall sports – volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving – can use the first week for acclimation and tryouts. Schools not choosing that option may start fall practice on August 3.”
The AHSAA will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today to reveal details of the plan. Alabama has not had high school sporting events since March, when they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tennessee
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association board of control, meanwhile, approved a plan Wednesday that will allow high school football to start earlier than currently scheduled if Gov. Bill Lee allows it.
The first high school football games in Tennessee are currently set to start Sept. 18, nearly a month later than originally scheduled. That is based on an emergency order Lee extended through Aug. 29.
Professional and college teams in Tennessee are exempted from that order, and the TSSAA is currently petitioning Lee to include high school sports in the exemption as well.
The so-called “hybrid” option approved Wednesday keeps teams’ original schedules intact and will require changes on a week-by-week basis if teams are not able to start full practices by certain dates in August.
As of now, only two teams per region will qualify for the playoffs. If something changes and teams are able to have contact at practice before Aug. 17, four teams per region will qualify for the playoffs as usual.
The hybrid plan was pitched as a way to keep coaches from having to scramble to add teams to their schedule, and it sets up ways to reschedule region games – which are prioritized over non-region games – if necessary.
“I think that’s probably the best we can do,” Collinwood coach Scotty Hannah said. He said if Lee ends up allowing high school football teams to play games earlier than Sept. 18 “I think we’d be crazy not to.
“As coaches, we’re always critical of (the TSSAA), but they’ve done their homework,” Hannah said. “I think they’ve done a good job.”
Wayne County coach Cary Crews said of the plans discussed he liked this one best.
“It gives us a sense that there’s a determination to have football,” he said.
Wayne County is wrapping up a 14-day period without practice after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. Crews said the team plans return to practice Monday.
Lawrence County coach David Marston said if he had to pick an option, he would have gone with the hybrid plan that was chosen. He has no problem shortening the playoffs if that’s what ends up happening.
“The thing we don’t like is not knowing when we can start practice and when we can start the season,” he said.
Loretto coach Barry Daniel said he was nervous about the possibility of having to schedule games on short notice, so he liked that the “hybrid” plan keeps the core of the original schedule in place instead of everyone starting over.
He liked the idea of playing 10 games but also liked the idea of having four playoff qualifiers, and he recognized without a change in the executive order it’s not possible to have both.
“I think it’s fair to everybody,” he said. “I think it’s a good plan. The plan that they had probably helps everybody the most.
“ … I was just excited to know ‘This is what we’re doing.’”
Rogers is currently scheduled to play Richland on Aug. 20, and Florence is set to play Brentwood Academy on Aug. 21. Rogers coach Jerry Fulks said a plan is in place if Richland isn’t allowed to play Aug. 20. The Florence game could be moved to a shared open date later in the year if Brentwood Academy can’t play Aug. 21.
The TSSAA also approved a host of changes to the football game atmosphere. Everyone attending a game, including fans and officials, will have to have their temperature checked. Schools are encouraged to limit crowds to between 1/4 and 1/3 of capacity, and concession stands are discouraged.
