Florence athlete Dee Beckwith is the most prominent of several local high school seniors set to sign Wednesday to play college football.
Though Wednesday is the traditional Signing Day, in recent years many Division I prospects have signed in a new early signing period in December.
Beckwith told the TimesDaily in December he had narrowed his recruitment to Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, though Florida State and Oregon made late scholarship offers. He said he also had offers to play basketball at Florida and Tennessee, along with several other schools.
Beckwith was a Class 7A Back of the Year finalist and the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A football player of the year. He was a triple threat to pass, run and catch for Florence, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 7A playoffs.
Muscle Shoals will have at least four players make their college destinations official. Defensive back Jacob Peters has committed to Samford and linebacker Malik Smith will go to UT Martin. Wide receiver Mikey McIntosh and running back Keevon Hankins will also confirm their college choices.
Three Trojans signed in December — linebacker Jackson Bratton with Alabama, quarterback Logan Smothers with Nebraska and defensive back Javar Strong with Arkansas State.
Deshler linebacker Grant Wisdom has committed to Austin Peay, Hatton lineman Gage Saint has committed to Troy and Lexington kicker Evan Byrd has committed to Alabama A&M. All three will sign today.
Mars Hill lineman Logan McInnish, Brooks quarterback/defensive back Carson Daniel and Brooks running back/linebacker Logan Turbyfill and Hamilton’s Christian Loving will also make their college choices official.
North Alabama, meanwhile, signed 14 players in the early signing period and looks to add to the overall class today.
With the additional newcomers as well as the return of senior defensive back K.J. Smith, the Lions don’t have a wealth of spots left to fill, but head coach Chris Willis indicated he expects one or two players to sign today.
Having signed seven offensive linemen in the early period along with two quarterbacks, UNA still looks toward defense to round out the class. Willis also indicated in December that defensive line is an area to add depth, along with potentially adding another tight end.
The Lions are expected to fill out the rest of their class over the summer before the start of fall practice.
