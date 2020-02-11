Wilson senior Landon Sharpston highlighted locals’ efforts at this past weekend’s state indoor track championships in Birmingham with a first-place finish in the Class 4A-5A shot put competition.
Sharpston’s throw of 48 feet, 1.5 inches was two feet, 10 inches farther than the throw from the second-place finisher, Scottsboro senior Nathan Jones.
Wilson sophomore Ayden Bone took sixth in the 4A-5A 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.41.
Wilson senior Hannah Lerch was sixth in the 4A-5A pole vault at seven feet. Wilson sophomore Katie Huggins took seventh in the 4A-5A shot put at 30 feet, 1.75 inches.
Evan Byrd performed well for Lexington in the 1A-3A state meet. He took fourth place in the 60-meter hurdles (9.11 seconds), fourth place in the triple jump (39 feet, 0.75 inches) and sixth in the long jump (18 feet, 8.75 inches).
--
Wrestling
Six local wrestlers advanced from the North Super Sectional to qualify for this week's state championships in Huntsville.
In Class 7A, Florence's Joseph Grijalva finished fourth in the 170-pound division. Grijalva lost to Trent Thompson of Spain Park 11-4 in the third-place match.
In Class 6A, two Muscle Shoals wrestlers advanced. Jacoby Gilchrist finished seventh in the 132-pound division by beating Hueytown's Mykel Evans by forfeit. Canon Mellott advanced to the state tournament with a fourth-place finish in the 195-pound division. Chris Cornutt downed Mellott by a fall in the third-place match.
In Class 1A-5A, Deshler's Will Pilgrim finished second in the 195-pound division, falling to Corner's Logan Thomas 8-3.
Lathan Jeffreys of Deshler finished sixth, falling to Ashville's Trenton Martin by fall in the fifth-place match.
Also, Deshler's Grant Wisdom finished fourth, falling to Dora's Ronny Henderson in a tiebreaker in the third-place match.
In Class 1A-5A and Class 6A, the top eight wrestlers advance to the state tournament. In Class 7A, the top four wrestlers advance.
The state championships begin Feb.13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.