FLORENCE — Jay Stejskal walked through the back door into the Wilson High gymnasium around 5 p.m. Tuesday and saw a couple banners in his honor hanging from the balcony. Those messages meant a lot.
What also meant a lot were the people who gathered behind those banners as the night went on – numerous former players who were invited to celebrate all Stejskal did for Wilson.
Stejskal served as Wilson’s boys basketball head coach from 1973-74 through the 1998 season, and he is in his eighth and final year as a volunteer assistant to Eric Oakley with the girls basketball team.
The school presented him with a plaque between games of a doubleheader featuring Wilson and Lexington, and fans from both schools gave him a standing ovation.
“Your body will tell you when it’s time, it’s time,” said Stejskal, 68. “And I can remember saying I’d never do this, but this past year during practice sometimes I’d pull up a chair. I was just tired. It’s the age thing.
“But the kids keep me young. Being around them, seeing their smiling faces coming in, seeing them happy in victory, sad in defeat.”
The Wilson girls were happy in victory Tuesday after a close win.
Yearbooks from the years Stejskal coached were displayed on the upper level of Wilson’s gym. Former players came by the tables and wrote notes for him.
“You mentored me on the right track to become the person I am today with a great career,” wrote Jay Gibson, class of 1997.
Stejskal, who is from Cleveland, played basketball at UNA and started coaching and teaching history at Wilson soon after graduation.
He said he loved the school and the type of kids there, his teaching situation and the Shoals overall.
“In fact I just found a home here,” he said.
Jody Dodd, who teaches and coaches at Buckhorn, played for Stejskal from 1989-91 and said he often consults his former coach before making a big decision.
“Anything in life. There have been decisions I’ve made about taking jobs, moving to a new house. I talked to him before I got married because I watched him be a great husband and a father to his family,” Dodd said.
Stejskal was glad to hear that, he said, because he’s confident Dodd and many others Stejskal mentored are now serving in that role for the next generation.
Brent May works for the Tennessee Valley Authority and lives in Florence, and he played for Stejskal from 1986-89.
“The thing that comes to mind most is he taught us basketball but he also taught us how to work hard. He taught us about dedication. He taught us to never give up,” May said. “He didn’t have a whole lot of talent to work with up here, and he made the most out of it. But he also made it fun.”
Stejskal was also an assistant coach for a few other sports at Wilson, but basketball is where he left his biggest mark.
“We took great pride in our basketball program and worked hard, not only to be a good basketball team but to be good people also,” Stejskal said. “I think you find that at a lot of schools, where you work on grooming citizens and also basketball players.”
Stejskal also said his wife of 46 years, Brenda, has been “a wonderful coach’s wife” and noted she missed very few games.
They live just a few minutes down the road from Wilson, so though he's giving up his spot on the bench he suspects he’ll attend plenty of games next year anyway.
“I just want to thank all the people for all the support that you’ve not only given me but you’ve given Wilson School, and I look for it to continue to grow,” Stejskal said.
