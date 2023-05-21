alert centerpiece spotlight Loretto falls in substate softball Staff reports May 21, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Loretto’s Emily Cozart (20) bats against Lawrence County during a game this season at Loretto High. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY, Tenn. — Junior Emily Cozart hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, but Loretto fell 4-2 to Waverly on Sunday in a Class 2A substate game.Waverly (23-9) advanced to the state tournament, which begins Tuesday in Murfreesboro.Senior Briley Dover doubled to lead off the seventh inning before Cozart homered. Two outs later, Adisen Buie singled before a game- and season-ending strikeout.Cozart also threw three shutout innings for Loretto (18-17).The Mustangs left 11 runners on base. They were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position through six innings.They finished with six hits and eight walks with 10 strikeouts.Waverly reaches the state tournament for the first time since 2016 and the seventh time in school history.Loretto had gone each of the last two seasons. 