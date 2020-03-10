LORETTO - A game of runs and intense defense set the stage, but Amauri Young stole the show in the fourth quarter to give Loretto a 39-29 victory over Richland and a berth in the upcoming state tournament.
Leading 21-16, Young scored five of his 11 fourth-quarter points off an opening 3-pointer, and a drive and finish. He also proved clutch at the free throw line, going 6 of 7 to finish with 17 points.
“It wasn’t necessarily to do it all by myself but I just wanted to be the leader,” Young said. “I just wanted to make plays, do what I had to do and make sure that we didn’t go home.”
“They (Richland) did a lot of box-and-ones on him and didn’t let him get loose," Loretto coach Greg Tipps said. “If he doesn’t do what he did in the fourth quarter, we don’t win that ball game. He kinda put it on his shoulders and made enough plays and was really good from the free throw line down the stretch.”
In a sold-out environment, the Mustangs opened the game with a 12-2 lead. They held the Raiders scoreless for nearly eight minutes after a Stevie Ballinger layup at the start of the game.
“If you look back on it, if we don’t play that well in the first quarter then we probably get beat,” Tipps said. “ We weren’t as crisp and sound like we wanted to be, but Richland had a lot to do with that.”
But then the Raiders found their rhythm.
Ballinger broke the scoreless run in the middle of the second quarter to spark an 8-0 run to cut the Mustangs lead to 14-11 at the half.
Led by Ballinger and Daniel Nicholson, Richland scored just enough in the second half to keep it close until Loretto's Young took over with help from Blade Tidwell and Shaler Hankins.
Nicholson had a team-high nine for Richland.
Tidwell finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Loretto will make its fourth tournament appearance in five years.
“It’s awesome, '' said Young. “ It’s my third time out of four so hopefully we can bring it (championship) back.”
But for an even more historic reason, the win became even more special for this group of Mustangs.
“It’s always big,” Tipps said. “This is the fourth trip in the last five years so it's always big when you get a chance to go to the state tournament. You know, the girls are gonna be going too so it's the first time in school history that our girls and boys teams will be going to state in the same year. It wasn’t pretty but that doesn’t matter right now. I'm glad we advanced.”
