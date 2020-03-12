The Tennessee state high school basketball tournaments were suspended indefinitely after Thursday's games, the TSSAA announced Thursday afternoon, due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Loretto's girls and boys basketball teams both qualified for the state tournament, with Loretto winning its quarterfinal Thursday, but now both teams' chances to pursue a state title are in jeopardy.
The TSSAA said the possibility of resuming the tournaments depends on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities. The event had been taking place at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Loretto's girls beat Oneida 58-33 in Thursday afternoon's semifinal. Karly Weathers scored 16 points and added five rebounds and seven assists, and Victoria Chadwell had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Loretto, which led 35-19 at halftime, outshot Oneida 50% to 33% for the game. The Mustangs were set to meet Gibson County, which beat Loretto in last year's state title game, in today's 6 p.m. semifinal before the entire event was suspended.
Loretto's boys were initially supposed to open state tournament play next Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.