Neal Cruce is about to begin his third season, and Loretto’s coach continues to see progress as he tries to restore the program from some down days to respectability.
He admits the Mustangs aren’t there yet, but he likes the upward trajectory for a program that has toiled in the shadows of its ultra-successful boys basketball and baseball programs. In his first year, the Mustangs won twice after back-to-back winless seasons. Last year, they won four times, including games against county rival Summertown and Community.
Late in the season, Loretto was still in the playoff chase, so things are definitely progressing.
“We are a little further ahead than a lot of people thought we would be,” Cruce said earlier this summer. “But there still is not a lot of true emphasis on football. We are trying to get it to where when it is time for football, it is time for football and it moves to the front burner.
“There’s no question the program is moving in the right direction. From 0-22 to nearly .500 last year to the core of kids we have this year and the possibility we have this year,” he continued. “I don’t make predictions. You work hard and the pieces fall where they may, but I am really excited about this year. This is as fired up as I have been for a while.”
Offense
One of the biggest questions facing the Mustangs is in the run game. Avery Rose, who rushed for 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Lucas Nobles, who rushed for 800 yards and eight touchdowns, graduated. So did quarterback Brock Purcell.
Cruce has high hopes for new quarterback Toby Glass, a senior who also is a standout on the basketball team. He has a similar skill set to Purcell, but might be a little quicker, Cruce said.
“He runs the option better and makes decisions a little quicker than Brock did,” Cruce said.
Logan Fisher and Preston Colisek will get carries at tailback, while Walker Brown and Eli Green will split time at fullback.
The offensive line returns nearly intact with Zach Brown, Eli Hartsfield, Ethan Prince, Cobin Cozart and Jude Thomas.
Andrew Beard is the top wide receiver and one of the fastest players on the team.
“We have a little bit of speed but not across the board,” Cruce said. “I’ve got a few good possession receivers that can settle in soft spots of the zones and they understand the game, but they aren’t going to be a burner. Beard is a speedy guy. He played big against the better competition.”
Defense
Loretto has six returning starters on defense, including Brown, Hartsfield and Cozart on the line.
Eli Green and John Paul Littrell provide experience at linebacker, while Beard will see double duty at cornerback. Cruce also is hopeful Jacob Johns, who is 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, will play a major factor up front.
“He’s kind of the X factor,” Cruce said. “He started a few games for us last season and tweaked his knee in the spring. He can move pretty quick. If he turns it on and plays with a high motor, he can really set a lot of the other guys free.”
The rest
Brown said he sees a major difference in the program in the two years Cruce has been the head coach.
“We’re familiar with each other now,” he said. “We’ve gained a lot of trust with each other. The work we put forward in July is what will help us break through into the playoffs.”
Beard’s approach is simpler.
“We need to look at each game as if we need to go 1-0 instead of looking at the big picture,” he said. “It would mean a lot to make the playoffs.”
Cruce said the Mustangs are positioned to be in the hunt to make the playoffs.
“I’m not saying we are going to be 10-0, but I feel like we could be a playoff team,” he said. “If we don’t make the playoffs it will be a disappointment.”
Beard echoed those thoughts.
“It would mean a lot to make the playoffs,” he said.
Cruce said he hopes Loretto can continue to close the gap with region powers Lewis County and Forrest.
“If you can compete with or beat those teams, they you know you have made a big stride,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.