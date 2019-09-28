FLORENCE — Mars Hill jumped out to an early lead and held on with a strong running game and defense in the second half to beat Brooks, 46-27, avenging its only loss from 2018.
The Panthers (5-0), gashed the Lions for 217 yards on the ground, led by Justus McDaniel, who finished with 16 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Its defense harassed Brooks quarterback Carson Daniel all game, led by a pair of defensive lineman in Jakobe Fields and Jake McCluskey, who each had two tackles for loss and a sack.
Mars Hill led 24-12 at halftime and its defense came up with several key stops in the second half to quell any comeback bid from Brooks.
“We wanted to see our guys come out and play four quarters and Brooks gave us a chance to do that,” Panthers head coach Darrell Higgins said. “I’m proud of our effort and the way the guys responded after halftime.”
A sequence with 6:09 left in the fourth quarter helped the Panthers put the game away. With Brooks driving and trailing 32-19, Daniel threw a pass that was tipped by a defensive lineman and intercepted by Mars Hill’s Hunter Kilpatrick.
After he returned it deep into Brooks territory, Kilpatrick took a reverse 16 yards for a touchdown.
The junior, who was held out the last month due to an illness, was happy to be back contributing with his team.
“This was a comeback game from me,” Kilpatrick said. “My team ... without them, I couldn’t have done that.”
Brooks (4-2) scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. The Lions were led by Daniel, who finished 8 for 15 for 62 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Cam Beckwith led out of the backfield, rushing 15 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
“They whipped us man, they’ve got a really good football team,” Brooks head coach Brad Black said. “Our kids prepared well, they just didn’t come out and execute.”
Mars Hill lost to Brooks, 36-35 last season and won the 2018 Class 1A sate championship. Kilpatrick said the players didn’t want to let the way the second half ended last year happen again, so they worked on staying hydrated and conditioned ahead of Friday’s game.
Higgins didn’t want to acknowledge the fact that his team beat a Class 4A school, he’s just glad with the way his team competed.
“We don’t care about 1A 2A (or) 3A, it was two good football teams playing each other,” Higgins said. “Hopefully we can play them again and keep this thing going.”
