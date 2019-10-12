CENTRAL HEIGHTS – For a half, it looked like Central might’ve had what it took to hand Mars Hill its first loss in over a year. The second half was a different story.
Peyton Higgins and Justus McDaniel each topped 100 rushing yards and combined for five touchdowns as Mars Hill (7-0) rode a second half surge to its 16th consecutive win with a 34-12 decision.
“I’m very proud of my team and the way they played for four quarters,” Mars Hill head coach Darrell Higgins said. “Central has a really good team and played hard. I’m just very proud of how our guys responded in the second half and overcame some adversity.”
Peyton Higgins put Mars Hill on top with a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The teams traded possessions in the second quarter and went into halftime with the Panthers clinging to 6-0 lead.
In the second half, the Class 1A, No. 1 Panthers took control.
McDaniel scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards and Griffin Hanson connected with Hunter Kilpatrick on a 2-point conversion to make it 20-0.
Central (2-5) got on the board with a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Payton Palmer to make it a two-score game, but the Wildcats wouldn’t get any closer.
McDaniel added another 1-yard touchdown run and Higgins broke free for a 47-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Mars Hill outgained Central 404 to 244 in total yardage. Higgins finished with 162 and two touchdowns on 18 carries for Mars Hill, while McDaniel had 13 carries and 100 yards to go along with his 3 scores.
Hanback led Central with 143 rushing yards on 16 carries, including a 3-yard score in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.