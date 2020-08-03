Mars Hill football drew statewide attention during the past two years in Class 1A, and that respect has followed the Panthers to Class 2A.
The Panthers are ranked third in the Class 2A preseason poll released Sunday by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, their first state ranking as a Class 2A team.
Coach Darrell Higgins said it’s a “huge honor.”
“That’s based off what we did last year and the year before, so the credit really goes to those teams,” Higgins said. “I think we’ve got high expectations and a lot of goals we want to reach.”
Mars Hill, which started varsity football in 2014, was ranked for the first time Oct. 9, 2018. After winning the 2018 Class 1A state title, the Panthers spent the entire 2019 season ranked No. 1.
“We were so excited a few years ago just to be mentioned,” Higgins said.
Other local teams that are ranked in the preseason poll include Red Bay, which is No. 5 in the 2A poll, and Deshler, which is No. 6 in the Class 4A poll.
Leroy is ranked No. 1 in 2A after winning a region title last year. Lanett, which beat Mars Hill in last year’s 1A title game and also moved up to 2A, is No. 2.
Mars Hill has played teams in 2A, 3A and 4A over the last two years, going 7-1 against Brooks, Central, Lexington and Sheffield. This year, Mars Hill is set to play Cullman and Jasper, both of which are in 6A.
“These guys have worked really hard,” Higgins said. “Even when everything was shut down, a lot of them could find a way to work at home and keep doing stuff to get better.”
