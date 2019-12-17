Mars Hill, Lexington and Hamilton will change classifications for fall sports in the next two years, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Alabama High Schools Athletic Association.
All moves will be in effect for fall 2020 and fall 2021.
• Mars Hill moves up from Class 1A to 2A, where it competed through the 2017-18 school year.
• Lexington moves down from Class 3A to 2A for the first time since the 2013-14 school year.
• Hamilton moves from Class 5A to 4A, where it competed through the 2017-18 school year.
Reclassification for winter and spring sports will be announced after those seasons are complete.
Mars Hill and Lexington will be part of Class 2A, Region 8 in football with Colbert County, Hatton, Red Bay, Sheffield and Tharptown.
Mars Hill won the Class 1A football championship in 2018 and finished as state runner-up earlier this month. The school was subject to move up based on the competitive balance adjustment for private schools.
But according to the average enrollment figures posted by the AHSAA, Mars Hill's average enrollment of 143.98 (which does not include a competitive balance adjustment) placed it in Class 2A anyway, albeit as the smallest school.
Hamilton’s return to 4A puts the Aggies in Region 5 for football with Haleyville, Curry, Fayette County, Gordo, Northside and Oak Grove.
The reclassification features fewer changes for local schools than there were two years ago.
• Florence remains in Class 7A. Florence is the third-smallest school in the state in Class 7A, according to the AHSAA’s average enrollment figure (1,056.95), ahead of only Murphy and Theodore. The football team will stay in Region 4 with Albertville replacing Gadsden City (now in Region 3) as a region opponent.
• Muscle Shoals football remains in Class 6A and will be part of an eight-team Region 8 featuring Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle and Hazel Green.
• Russellville football will stay in 5A and be part of Region 8 along with Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Lawrence County, Lee-Huntsville and Mae Jemison.
• Brooks, Central, Deshler, Rogers and Wilson football remain in Class 4A, Region 8 along with West Limestone. West Morgan and Priceville join the group, replacing Elkmont.
• Colbert Heights, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell are back in Class 3A, Region 8 for football and will be joined by Clements, Danville, East Lawrence and Elkmont. Westminster Christian, which won this region in football the last two years, moved up to 4A.
Colbert Heights is the second-smallest school in Class 3A with an average enrollment figure of 221.85.
• R.A. Hubbard football will shift from Region 7 to 8 in Class 1A and join Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo. Decatur Heritage also moves into Region 8.
• Belgreen and Covenant Christian, which do not play football, will remain in Class 1A for other fall sports (volleyball and cross country).
