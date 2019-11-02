Peyton Higgins ran for three touchdowns, Justus McDaniel ran for two and Mars Hill completed its first unbeaten regular season.
“They came back focused this year and hungry to continue to try to build a better program,” Mars Hill coach Darrell Higgins said. “Postseason, everybody is 0-0, so we’ve got to turn the page and get better.”
Mars Hill (10-0), ranked No. 1 in the Class 1A poll, enters the playoffs on a 20-game win streak dating to the middle of the last regular season.
Lexington closed its season 1-9.
McDaniel ran for a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Higgins ran for a 31-yard touchdown just before halftime, and Mars Hill led 16-0.
McDaniel added a long touchdown run midway through the third quarter, and Higgins added a 16-yard run later in the period for a 30-0 lead.
Higgins added a four-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and the conversion made the score 38-0.
Lexington scored twice in the final five minutes, once on a 50-yard pass from Trey Martin to B. Butler and then on a 23-yard touchdown run by Martin. Martin completed five passes for 170 yards and ran 11 times for 42 yards. Lucas Thigpen added 43 rushing yards.
Lexington’s Cristian French was taken to the hospital by ambulance late in the first half with a dislocated hip. Coach Jason Lard said after the game X-rays showed no fractures.
“We are going to pray for him and hope for a speedy recovery,” Higgins said.
Higgins and McDaniel each ran for over 100 yards in Mars Hill’s win. Griffin Hanson completed five of seven passes for 67 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards.
The Panthers will host Woodville in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs next week.
“We look at it as a one-game season,” Higgins said. “We’ve got to prepare for one game to give everything we got.”
