SHEFFIELD — Mars Hill Mania might not be a one-year phenomenon.
The Panthers used their Wing-T run game to score touchdowns on six of their first seven drives and started the 2019 season with a 48-6 thumping of host Sheffield.
Sheffield beat Wilson by 20 points last week, but the Bulldogs were behind quickly against Mars Hill and never recovered. It was 48-0 at halftime, and Mars Hill put reserves in to start the second half.
Sheffield stomped Mars Hill in 2014, 2015 and 2016, but Mars Hill has now won three straight – the last two convincingly – to even the all-time series.
The Panthers (1-0) lost 21-13 to Class 2A state champ Fyffe in a one-half scrimmage last week, but Friday was Mars Hill’s first official game since beating Linden 53-26 to win the Class 1A state championship.
“We wanted to come out tonight and show that we’re not a one-year kind of wonder with a great senior class,” coach Darrell Higgins said. “We’re building a program here that’s going to continue to do the same things year after year, and that was kind of what we were striving for tonight.
“I thought we did a good job. I was proud of us. I think we have a long way to go. We can get a whole lot better. But for our first game out I was really pleased.”
Mars Hill’s Peyton Higgins (three touchdowns), Justus McDaniel (two), Lane Lambert (one) and Hunter Kilpatrick keyed a rushing attack that was so effective new quarterback Walker White did not even attempt a pass until midway through the second quarter.
Lambert capped the opening six-play drive with a six-yard touchdown run, and Higgins’ conversion run made it 8-0.
The junior McDaniel had touchdown runs of five and two yards on the next two drives, the latter coming on fourth and goal after some resistance from the Sheffield defense.
McDaniel was one of several current Panthers who had significant roles in last year’s state title run.
“We just want to repeat. I mean, that’s really hard. It’s hard to do. I want to show that we can do it,” McDaniel said. “I think we can do it. I mean we’ll have to work. We’re going to have to work. But we’ll do it, we’ll put the work in.”
Peyton Higgins, another junior, added touchdown runs of 14, eight and 46 yards, and with Mars Hill making two-point conversions each time the Panthers led 48-0.
Sheffield quarterback Khori Bowling threw a pass downfield late in the third quarter to Devin Doss, who caught it in stride and outran Mars Hill’s defense for a 62-yard score. Bowling threw a good deep ball on the Bulldogs’ next possession, but a receiver couldn’t secure it in the end zone with a Panther right there.
Sheffield (1-1) opens Class 2A, Region 7 play next week at Tharptown. Mars Hill (1-0) has its first Class 1A, Region 8 game of the year at Hackleburg.
