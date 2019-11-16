MARS Hill — A tone-setting first quarter led by Hunter Kilpatrick's interception and Harold McCluskey's blocked punt sparked Mars Hill to a 59-34 victory over South Lamar Friday night and a trip to the third round of the Class 1A playoffs
Kilpatrick returned the interception 12 yards for a touchdown just four minutes into the first quarter. It was the first of three interceptions for the Panthers, who also had two sacks and several quarterback hurries.
“This game was very hyped up,” Kilpatrick said. “To get that pick on their first offensive play with a lot of emotions going, it was great.”
The Panthers (12-0) played an almost flawless first half. After the blocked punt by McCluskey, Peyton Higgins scored his first touchdown on a 9-yard run.
Justus McDaniel started the second with a long touchdown run. Griffin Hanson connected on two long touchdown passes, one to Walker White and the other to Higgins, giving the Panthers a 38-7 advantage midway through the second.
Three of South Lamar's touchdowns came on touchdown passes from Herachio Washington to Hunter Oglen. .
Mars Hill head coach Darrell Higgins knew South Lamar would present a challenge and he created a “one more play” mentality that could be heard loud and clear on the sideline.
“Last year they played us in a really good game so we knew they’d be ready to play,” Higgins said. “We were excited about some competition and we wanted that challenge. We wanted to treat every play as a life of its own and if you take one play off and don’t go full speed they can score and things can change.”
South Lamar gained new life in the second half and emptied the playbook in an attempt to rally. Washington threw his fourth touchdown pass to Jarrett Bryant with 10:47 left in the game. A pick-six by Oglen and a fumble recovery kept Mars Hill from getting comfortable.
But Higgins had a simple message during South Lamar's comeback try.
“We need to finish,” said Higgins. “We had to finish every play.”
Hunter Bridges' interception sealed the win and sent the Panthers into the third round with a home date against Decatur Heritage (12-0).
Higgins was happy the Panthers advanced.
“It’s a huge win,” Higgins said. ”South Lamar is a great team and they are loaded with athletes and are extremely talented so I’m happy we could pull this one out.”
