BIRMINGHAM — Kylie Thigpen didn’t finish her prep basketball career without giving Mars Hill basketball one more chance.
More of a facilitator than a scorer, the 5-foot-1 guard hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the left corner with 13 seconds left in Monday’s Class 1A state semifinal against St. Luke’s. But the Panthers couldn’t take advantage of it.
St. Luke’s senior guard Elizabeth Roebuck had the final say with a basket from close range as time expired, and St. Luke’s beat Mars Hill 60-58.
“We were trying to take some of their better weapons away for their last shot, and they didn’t seem to care who took the last shot,” Mars Hill coach Jay Mitchell said. “They shared the basketball. Total team effort on their part getting it down the floor and getting a tough last shot off. I don’t know how she made it.”
Roebuck expected teammate Iamunique Bowie, who led St. Luke’s (22-4) with 17 points and 14 rebounds, to take the last shot. But Roebuck caught the ball on the left wing and got to the rim for the winner.
“I said ‘I want her to get the ball’ because I trusted her more than myself,” Roebuck said. “But then I ended up getting it and I just went for it. I didn’t really know I was going to make it.”
Neely Johns had 17 points and four assists for Mars Hill (28-8). Erika Mitchell added 16 points, and Riley Vaughn had 12. Vaughn made four of her nine 3-point attempts and forward Lauren Allen (six points) made two of three, but the rest of the team was 4-for-17 from deep.
“We just didn’t shoot it very well,” Jay Mitchell said. “We got to the basket and we kicked it out for shots, and we just didn’t shoot it very well in this gym.”
Whitney Novak had 16 points and seven rebounds for St. Luke’s. Roebuck had 13 points and five rebounds, and Haley Patterson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Mars Hill was outrebounded 44-33.
Mars Hill led the first 28 minutes of the game. It's biggest second-half lead was 48-39 late in the third quarter.
St. Luke’s, however, scored eight straight points to close the quarter and start a 16-4 run that ended with a 55-52 edge. Though Mars Hill tied the game twice after that, on 3s by Vaughn and Thigpen, the Panthers never got the lead back.
St. Luke’s coach Garreth Trawick said his team started changing defenses in the second half, even leading to some internal confusion at times, to make Mars Hill uncomfortable.
“St. Luke’s did a really good job, especially defending in the second half. Their coach did a much better job than I did,” Jay Mitchell said. “He made some great adjustments at halftime. I thought their girls played hard and got to the rim like they wanted to. Hat’s off to them. I wish them all the luck in the finals.”
St. Luke’s will play Spring Garden for the 1A state championship at 4 p.m. Thursday.
After three straight losses over Christmas break, the Panthers lost only once more — to 3A semifinalist Lauderdale County — until Monday. Mars Hill’s players fought back tears as they talked after the game.
“We’re proud to represent our school. We love Mars Hill and I’m proud we got the opportunity to be a part of it,” Erika Mitchell said.
“It’s a good feeling to represent Mars Hill,” Johns added.
Thigpen had three points and five assists. Emma Kate Wright and Emily O’Kelley each scored two points.
Mars Hill will look different next year. The team’s five starters — Mitchell, Johns, Thigpen, O’Kelley and Allen — will all graduate.
“So that’s going to be difficult when we get back, to think about that and think about those five and how close they were to the state finals,” Jay Mitchell said. “But we talked about getting down here all year. Maybe I should set the goal a little higher. We were very motivated to get down here and played some good basketball the last month of the season.”
