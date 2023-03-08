FLORENCE — The looming showdown awaits.
The Mars Hill girls basketball team, after collecting a state championship last week, may have another opponent soon.
Hinted at during the regular season, the team’s moms — with state championships and All-State accolades in their own (distant) past — are ready for the challenge.
It will be the Mars Hill kids against the old guard.
Emphasis on old.
“I think we’d have a good chance of winning,” current sophomore Kadence Rolston said. “But you never know.”
There was a hint of sarcasm in her voice. Was that an eye roll? Every player who was asked smiled a knowing grin.
“They’re older now. We probably have more skill since we’re younger,” junior Emma Claire Sak said.
Sak called her mom, Julie, her “No. 1 supporter,” but predicted no mercy would be given. By either side.
“I think she would be very competitive,” Sak said. “We’d both be competitive about it.”
So would other moms.
Rolston’s mom, Quanecia Graham, said last month that the subject has been discussed between the moms. Mamie Hill, whose daughter — seventh-grader Belle — predicted a 15-point daughter victory, pieced together a potential moms lineup this week.
“There’s not many of us,” Mamie Hill said before pessimistically predicting her impact.
“I’d get my butt kicked. I’m old news.”
Mars Hill headmaster Dexter Rutherford, who is Mamie’s dad and Belle’s granddad, was not optimistic that the moms will leave happy, whenever the game is played.
“They’ll get their eyes shot out,” Rutherford joked. “The older they get, the better they were, but they’re not that good anymore.”
Hill, Graham and Paige Bowerman all have state championships and All-State accolades in their past. Bowerman (nee Morrow) was the second-leading scorer in Mars Hill’s 1996 championship victory over Carrollton.
That was then. This is now.
“My mom was pretty good in high school, but I don’t know how she’d be today,” current senior Marah Bowerman said. “She was a good shooter, but we haven’t played in a while.
“They were all pretty good in high school and college. I don’t know what they still have in them.”
They have some surprises.
The moms planned to draft assistant coach Mary Brooke Shifflet into their ranks. Other secrets will be revealed at an opportune time.
“If it’s half-court, my money is on the moms,” softball coach Mollie Lowry said before learning that she, too, was expected to suit up for the moms.
Senior boys star Hugh Hargett agreed with Lowry’s prediction and, if called upon, was prepared to take part in the proceedings, though not as a player.
Call it both ways? Maybe. Well, probably not.
“I would ref,” Hargett said before drawing Mamie Hill’s ire. “Got to call all the fouls on Miss Mamie. She likes to foul.”
Lowry, whose softball season was delayed while the girls basketball team made its run, had one request over the showdown.
Tipoff day and time TBA, as long as it’s the distant future.
“May, June,” Lowry said. “Then you can play all you want.”
Until then, the moms can practice. Mars Hill’s gym is available.
“They can have all the gym time they want,” Rutherford said.
“They’ll need it.”
