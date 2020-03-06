Four runs in the top of the seventh were enough for Muscle Shoals to survive a high-scoring game with Wilson, 11-8.
Macy Pounders got the win, pitching seven innings, allowing 11 hits and eight runs (six earned). Blakely Austin was 3 for 4 for Muscle Shoals, two RBIs.
Johnna Staggs was 2 for 4 with a home run for Wilson.
• Waterloo 17, Shoals Christian 4: Waterloo got the offense going in a win over Shoals Christian.
Anna Scott got the win for Waterloo, giving up four hits, four runs (none earned) and striking out five.
Savanna Caddell had three hits, while Scott had two hits, one being a home run.
• Mars Hill 10, Cherokee 0: Mars Hill picked up a shutout win over Cherokee.
Emma Pettus got the win for Mars Hill, pitching five innings, giving up one hit with no runs and striking out 13.
Pettus also led the Panthers at the plate, going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.
• Deshler 3, Haleyville 0: Chloe Handley recorded seven strikeouts in shutout performance during a Deshler win.
Mary Alice Murner had two of the Tigers' five hits, including a double and an RBI.
Hallie Moody and Ana Aaron both had two hits for Haleyville.
• Hatton 10, Lawrence County 2: Ashley Berryman homered and drove in five runs to lead Hatton past Lawrence County.
Hatton (6-2) also got a home runs and three RBIs from Brianna Quails. Winning pitcher Bradyn Mitchell added two doubles.
--
Soccer
• Mars Hill 5, Athens 1: Mars Hill picked up its third win of the season by defeating Athens.
Sadie Killen enjoyed a strong performance finishing with four goals. Sophia Barrier added in another.
Goalkeeper Ann Elyse Cox was able to save five goals in defense for Mars Hill.
• Florence 9, Haleyville 0: Florence picked up its sixth win with a win over Haleyville. The Falcons have already surpassed last season's four-win total.
Olivia Patterson scored three goals. Lorelai Wade and Bella Rhodes finished with two each while Claire Borden and Paige Rhuland added in one each. Borden had three assists and Wade assisted on three.
Maddox Dolly picked up the shutout.
Florence won the JV game 8-0.
--
Tennis
Shoals Christian 6, Lexington 3
Singles: Kara Rhodes (SC) d. Madison Cagle 8-1; Presleigh Lowery (SC) d. Ava Kane 8-0; Mary Ellen Rutledge (SC) Maci Cagle 8-2; Ashley Cox (SC) d. Clara Davis 8-4; Joslyn Newton (L) d. Elizabeth Kelley 8-0; Sydney Ritter (L) d. Lexi Lawson 8-0.
Doubles: Rhodes-Rutledge (SC) d. Madison Cagle-Kane 8-4; Lowery-Cox (SC) d. Maci Cagle-Davis 8-1; Newton-Ritter (SC) d. Kelley-Lawson 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.