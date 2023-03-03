centerpiece spotlight Girls soccer: Bowling, Mars Hill snare first win Staff reports Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mars Hill’s Evan Ann Bowling, shown last year against Haleyville, had a big game Friday to lead the Panthers. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Birmingham wasn't the only site of a Mars Hill girls victory Friday.Eighth-grader Evan Ann Bowling scored a career-high four goals, leading the Panthers to a 6-0 home soccer win over Mobile Christian.After the girls basketball won a state championship Friday morning, the girls soccer team notched its first win of the season Friday afternoon.Barklee Hargett finished with one goal and four assists for Mars Hill (1-1-2). Olivia Barnes also scored.The Panthers travel to Haleyville on Tuesday. 