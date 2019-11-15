FLORENCE – Numerous Mars Hill football games over the last two years have been predictably lopsided, with the Panthers blowing out not just Class 1A opponents but often schools in higher classifications.
Mars Hill’s smallest margin of victory this year is 19 points, which happened twice.
Winning its games by an average margin of 39.9 – second-most in the state behind 2A juggernaut Fyffe – Mars Hill has not had to sweat a fourth quarter this year.
That could change as soon as tonight, when Mars Hill (11-0) hosts South Lamar (10-1) in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs, and the Panthers believe they’re ready for such a challenge.
“It’s really not a lot of fun to win by 50 and 60 points,” coach Darrell Higgins said. “It’s a game, and it’s fun, but when you’re doing that it takes away some of the excitement and the thrill.”
Mars Hill isn’t expecting such a margin tonight, given South Lamar’s only loss is by three points to a good Pickens County team. Many of the Stallions are fast enough to make plays previous opponents might not have made.
“We’re really excited to know this could be a four-quarter game,” Higgins said. “This team could win a state championship that we’re playing against. This team has the players to be able to go out and – if we don’t play well – to beat us. It could be bad, and we know that.
“So that makes you be at your best.”
Team leaders in 2018 – like Colt Smith, Joseph Hanson and Brooks Thompson – set a specific tone with their personalities and helped instill a belief in other Panthers that the team could win a state championship.
Senior receiver/linebacker Walker White and senior linemen Mack McCluskey and Logan McInnish are among the team’s leaders in 2019. Those three have quieter personalities than the previous leaders did, Higgins explained.
Higgins said it took a while for the current leaders to find the way they could best set a tone for the team. When they felt comfortable with their leadership style, it came more naturally.
“When somebody’s needed on scout (team), offense or defense, one of us will step up in that role that needs to happen,” McInnish said. “(It’s) the willingness to do the things that nobody wants to do.”
And instead of building teammates' confidence, these current leaders are charged with keeping younger Panthers adequately motivated and hungry to achieve new success.
“I’d say probably not being complacent,” White said, when asked about his leadership emphasis. “We’re getting all these big wins. Just having an attitude every week of ‘We’ve got to get better,’ practicing at a championship level every single week.”
A Panther team that had one playoff appearance and zero playoff wins before last season has now won 21 games in a row.
“Me and you,” McCluskey said, looking at White, “are the only ones that really played when we were still struggling and building the program and everything. You can see the guys mature. It’s been a whole lot of growing up.”
There have been tweaks along the way. White was originally slated as a possible starting quarterback but, given his pass-catching ability, moved to receiver and became the top target for eighth-grade quarterback Joseph Hanson.
When the team lost linebacker Lane Lambert to injury in the second game of the year, White shifted from defensive back to linebacker.
“I feel like my entire high school career I’ve moved all over the place, so it’s really no different,” White said, drawing laughs from McCluskey and McInnish. “I mean it’s a lot more physical obviously (at linebacker), but I enjoy the physical side of it.”
Still, Peyton Higgins, Justus McDaniel and Hunter Kilpatrick have combined for more than 2,600 yards. Hanson has thrown for more than 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Mars Hill hasn’t had to deal with late-game drama.
It might come against South Lamar tonight. (“They’re probably the most athletic team we’ve faced,” McCluskey said.) If not then, it’s sure to follow eventually. How can Mars Hill know it’s ready?
“I’d say our effort all the time, every practice, every play … we’re giving full effort,” McInnish said. “We know what it takes.”
Darrell Higgins anticipated more fourth-quarter challenges than the team has faced so far when he put the schedule together, and he admits there’s no way to really know how the team will do in those moments.
But he said the team reacted poorly to penalties, turnovers and other mistakes early in the season and eventually got better about looking ahead.
“We’ve grown a lot, even though you may not have seen it through the scores, by lessons that we’ve learned,” Higgins said.
