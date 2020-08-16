The ride was agony, each bump jarring the Mars Hill Panthers with a reminder of how it began and what they left behind.
A year earlier, the same journey was so different, a joyous roving band of Panthers celebrating a state championship. Last year, they were in mourning.
Runner-up finishes just don’t inspire a party spirit.
“Thinking about that about tore everybody up,” lineman Landon Morris said. “How much we all wanted to win that game, how hurt we were after losing it. It was tough.”
The trek home from Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium slipped by in a restless four hours, the 41-30 Class 1A championship loss to Lanett an unshakeable thought.
“It was terrible,” running back Peyton Higgins said. “Lots of broken hearts and sad people. It wasn’t any fun at all.”
It’s easy for the Panthers to compare and contrast that from the same 2018 trip, when they beat Linden 53-26, also in Auburn, for a state championship.
As in good vs. bad, day vs. night, jubilation vs. sorrow.
“It was a completely, 180-degree different feeling,” Higgins said. “Totally opposite. I never want to feel that way.”
Those memories, so easily conjured up, have served as motivation since the moment that ride ended.
“It was a terrible feeling, especially for me, knowing that there was nothing I could have done,” said fullback/linebacker Lane Lambert, who was out with an injury.
“I wasn’t out there to help at all. It was terrible.”
But there is one certainty to Mars Hill’s 2020 season, one guarantee of which they are already aware — the Panthers won’t win any 1A championships this season.
Despite having eight starters back on both offense and defense, despite having Higgins seeking another superstar season, Mars Hill has no chance at a 1A crown.
Class 2A is Mars Hill’s new home.
The Panthers moved up due to their enrollment, but — based on their last two years of success — would have moved up anyway.
They would have, like a European soccer team, been promoted under the AHSAA’s competitive balance rule for private school teams. If a team does well over a two-year stretch, it goes up in class.
“They don’t really like private schools, thinking they recruit and everything,” Morris said. “If they want to move us up, we’re there for the challenge. It’s more motivation for us.”
Of course, if Mars Hill keeps winning, the Panthers will be checking into 3A in two more years. Mars Hill went a combined 28-2 the last two years.
“That could definitely happen,” Morris said. “We’ll try to win this year and hopefully they can carry it on and see what they can do next year.”
Offense
Higgins, like last year, should be the motor behind Mars Hill’s offense.
He averaged more than 200 all-purpose yards per game last season and scored via run, reception, punt return and kickoff return. In all, Higgins scored 26 touchdowns.
“He had a great season,” Morris said. “To make it better, we have to win a state championship.”
And to think Higgins initially wanted no part of Mars Hill football. When dad Darrell was hired as head coach before Peyton’s eighth-grade year, Peyton implored his dad to not take the job.
“I did not want to come because the program was awful,” Peyton said. “They weren’t winning any games. I told my dad he was crazy.”
How times have changed. Peyton, who committed to Troy this summer and is Mars Hill’s first FBS commit, admitted his dad occasionally reminds him of that initial pessimism.
“Yes, all the time,” Peyton said. “I’m like, ‘You’re right, dad. I’m never doubting you again.’ That’s what I said.”
Justus McDaniel, who ran for 1,200 yards and 26 TDs, is also back, but he and Higgins will have a line that is replacing two All-State starters.
“It’s going to be hard for people to do what they did, but we have a lot of people coming back,” Lambert said. “A lot of people are going to be better than they were last year. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”
Defense
Jakobe Fields is the biggest returnee on the defensive line after last year’s 67 tackles, including being credited with 28 for a loss.
McDaniel is also back at linebacker after a 55-tackle year, plus Higgins plays defensive back.
“We have 12 seniors,” Morris said. “Most of them have been playing their whole lives. We’ll all stick together. We know what it’s like to lose, and we don’t want that again. Hopefully, we can go all the way.”
The rest
• Of course, if Mars Hill returns to the state championship game, the Panthers could again face Lanett. Those Panthers also moved up to 2A.
But Mars Hill won’t have to worry about Fyffe, which has four 2A titles in six years, including the last two. The Red Devils jumped to 3A.
• Lambert and Higgins have retired their bling. Their 2018 football and 2019 baseball championship rings, though unearthed for special occasions, are otherwise safely stowed at home.
• Lambert couldn’t recollect the hardest hit he’s given Peyton Higgins. “It would probably be in practice,” Lambert said. Well, how about somewhere else? “No, I haven’t hit him outside of practice.”
