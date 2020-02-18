HANCEVILLE — Mars Hill’s postseason magic continues.
A school that’s appeared in the last two state football championships and has the reigning baseball and softball champions will now enjoy a trip to Birmingham for basketball.
Mars Hill’s girls basketball team dominated 2019 state champion Phillips 56-33 Monday afternoon in the Class 1A Northwest Regional championship game.
The Panthers (28-7) will play either St. Luke’s or Linden in the 1A state semifinals at noon Monday at the BJCC in Birmingham. St. Lukes and Linden play today.
“I thought the girls loosened up as the game went, made some adjustments, and we’re proud of them,” Mars Hill coach Jay Mitchell said. “A final four for a lot of seniors.”
It’ll be the first state semifinal appearance in basketball for any of the current Panthers. Mars Hill seeks its eighth girls basketball state championship and first since 2005.
Lauren Allen, Mars Hill’s 6-foot-2 senior forward and a Faulkner signee, carried Mars Hill through a challenging first half and earned the regional MVP honor with a strong performance the whole game. She had 20 points and seven rebounds, leading Mars Hill in both categories.
“I really am proud of my teammates,” Allen said. “This whole year everyone has contributed a lot, so I’m glad I could help in sort of a big moment.”
Allen not only kept Phillips post Ally McCollum from taking over inside but also hit 3 of 4 3-point attempts. After starting cold, Mars Hill finished 8-of-26 from deep.
Ahead 22-16 at halftime, the Panthers outscored Phillips 34-17 the rest of the way.
With the Panthers up 29-20 in the third quarter, Neely Johns hit a 3 and then found Allen at the top of the key for another 3. Phillips’ McCollum made a foul shot, but Riley Vaughn came back with a right wing 3 and then Emma Kate Wright found Mitchell in the left corner for a 3.
It was 41-21, and it was over.
“We’ve worked for it, so we feel like we deserve it,” the senior guard Mitchell said.
Johns had 13 points and Mitchell 12.
Jay Mitchell said he’s most impressed with how much his team has improved in the last month after “some low points."
Alli Temple had 13 points and Gracie Hallman 12 for Phillips, but the Bears couldn’t manage many easy baskets and seemed to be unsure of the best way to attack Mars Hill’s defense. Temple and McCollum each had 11 rebounds.
Phillips shot just 25 percent (14-of-56) overall and 2-for-15 from 3-point range.
Phillips coach Scott Veal said his team’s lack of bench depth hurt. He also said one player might lead the team for a few games here or there before the leadership role would shift again, as opposed to last year when then-senior Lexie Dishner was a consistent leader.
“There just wasn’t that true leader that was there all the time, and I think that was the biggest part of our season,” Veal said.
Johns and Mitchell joined Allen on the all-tournament team. Temple and McCollum made it for Phillips. McCollum will play basketball at Shorter next year. Temple, Hallman and Mary Ashton Hyde will also graduate.
McCollum transferred in time for her sophomore year and Temple moved in before this year, and both said they appreciated their time with the Bears.
“I’m just thankful that I got to be part of this family,” Temple said.
