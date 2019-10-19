FLORENCE — A back-and-forth first quarter was all Mars Hill (8-0, 5-0) the rest of the way, as the Panthers put the game away with big plays down the stretch to beat Waterloo 51-19.
With the win, Mars Hill secured the Class 1A Region 8 championship. The Panthers, who finished with 419 total yards, scored three touchdowns from 50 or more yards away in the second half. Justus McDaniel began the second half with a 58-yard score, Hunter Kilpatrick broke several tackles and scored on a 82-yard run and Griffin Hanson found Walker White for a 51-yard touchdown pass.
“We played good,” Mars Hill head coach Darrell Higgins said. “We’ve got a lot of good playmakers (and) we were able to get them the ball down the field and in space.”
Waterloo (7-2, 5-1) battled with the Panthers and went to the locker room at halftime trailing 16-12. The Cougars rode running back Junior Summerhill, as the senior rushed 29 times for 166 yards and a touchdown.
But Waterloo quarterback and safety Campbell Parker went down with an injury in the second quarter. Play was halted, players from both teams took a knee and the Waterloo players came to their teammate’s support. Parker was taken out on a stretcher and onto an ambulance. As he was carried inside the vehicle he motioned a thumbs up to the crowd.
Waterloo head coach Brad Palmer said it was good for his team to see that. Without Parker on the field, however, his offense had trouble moving the ball.
“Losing him hurt a little bit, because it took us out of being able to throw much at all,” Palmer said. “But, I'm proud of our the way our guys played. They played hard the whole game.”
McDaniel, who finished with seven rushes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, said Waterloo came out running a different offense than expected in the first half.
In the second half, the defense adjusted. The players along the front seven led the charge. Defensive lineman Jakobe Fields recovered a fumble and had a tackle for loss, Mack McCluskey had two tackles for loss and McDaniel also had a tackle for loss.
Although Summerhill, who Higgins called an “outstanding running back” finished with another performance with over 150 yards on the ground, McDaniel thought his defense did a better job of slowing him down in the second half.
“He is a great player, he really is,” McDaniel said. “You just keep hitting em and hitting em, they get tired of it. And I think he just got tired of it.”
Panthers quarterback Griffin Hanson finished 5 for 7 for 167 yards and a touchdown. Higgins praised Hanson, who is playing at a high level late in the season despite only being an eighth grader.
“He’s an outstanding athlete, outstanding leader, he had a good game tonight,” Higgins said.
After winning the 2018 1A State Championship, Mars Hill is certainly no stranger to big wins late in the season, but players appreciate winning Friday’s game because it meant winning the region.
“It’s just a great win to have under your belt,” McDaniel said.
