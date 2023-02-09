FLORENCE — They sit in the stands barely three steps from each other, encouraging their daughters and their teammates, clapping and screaming with every made basket, knowing precisely what’s at stake.
Quanecia Graham and Mamie Hill have lived — multiple times — what their daughters hope to achieve over the next month.
“They always talk us up,” said Kadence Rolston, a Mars Hill sophomore and Graham’s oldest child. “My mom is always motivating us, and I remember when Mamie coached me. She would always encourage me to play hard.
“I love her for it, for how she always pushes me to do better.”
The Panthers, who won the Class 2A, Area 16 championship with Thursday’s 77-65 win over Lexington, need five more wins to reach where those two moms landed two decades ago.
Quanecia Graham — then a wiry point guard for Lawrence County with the last name Fletcher and an ever-present nickname — won three state championships with the Red Devils.
Mamie Hill — then an even-wirier point guard for Hatton with the last name Rutherford, though no nickname — was a two-time state champion with the Hornets.
“She brings it up, how they won their state championships,” Mars Hill starting guard Belle Hill said. “I’m really, really motivated to do it.
“I want that for me and for my team. It would be something special.”
Belle has seen her mom’s two championship rings, and her mom admits talking smack to help motivate her seventh-grade daughter. Rolston says she has never seen her mom’s three rings, which Graham said are locked up at her mom’s house in Moulton.
“But we talk about it a lot,” Graham said. “We talk about being motivated to get to the next level. We talk about the rings and the history to try to push her and motivate her all the time.”
Both moms were All-State players who went on to Division I college careers. Now, they sit — at least sometimes — and watch their daughters, agonizing over each shot, each pass and each possession.
“It’s my job to help her understand that winning state is the goal,” Mamie Hill said. “Me and Quanecia understand that. You want nothing more than for your kid to experience the same things you did.
“It means so much more.”
Both moms also remember the intense rivalry between their schools — one that remains until this day. Their daughters were unaware of that history when they first met. Their moms are, of course, friends now.
“Playing with Belle, I love that kid so much,” Rolston said. “She has our back, and we have hers. We love her.”
Rolston, however, was well aware of her mom’s nickname from long ago. And continues to laugh over it.
Her mom was widely known as “Piggy” back in the day, enough that Rolston says she is often called “Little Piggy” or “Piggy Jr.”
(The name has its origins where so many do. Quanecia’s older brother, former Alabama football receiver Zach, the No. 2 athlete in the family, gave it to her as an infant.)
“People usually don’t know the story of where she got it,” Rolston said. “Some people didn’t know she had a ‘real’ name. They thought it was Piggy.”
Both moms, their daughters admit, still have game. Belle Hill just started beating her mom last summer, she admits.
“I gave up on that about a year ago,” Mamie said. “Belle is a little bit stronger than I was.”
Rolston said she still has problems on the court against her mom.
“I don’t think she scores. She doesn’t score,” Graham joked. “Really, I’m old now. She can use her body to score on me some.”
Said Rolston: “She’s still really good defensively.”
Sometime in the coming months — maybe after a state title? — the moms are hoping to team up and settle things once and for all. Call it a Mars Hill fundraiser. Maybe to raise money for championship rings?
Moms vs. daughters.
“Several of the moms want them to put that together,” Graham said, vowing that the moms would not take it easy. “You don’t learn that way. You learn by getting pushed.
“And they wouldn’t take it easy on us, either.”
On Thursday, Belle Hill posted 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Panthers (21-5).
Emma Kate Wright had 17 points, Emma Claire Sak 16 and Madie Sain 12. Rolston, who suffered a third-quarter injury and didn’t return, scored four. Sak also grabbed 15 rebounds.
Audrey Stults dropped 29 points for Lexington (17-11). Aspen Arrowsmith added 16 and Maddie Holden 14.
• Mars Hill boys 58, Hatton 50: Hugh Hargett finished with 17 points and the Panthers (21-9) won the 2A, Area 16 title. Connor and Cannon Pigg added 11 points each for Mars Hill.
Kahne Little had 24 points and LaMarcus Almon 13 to lead the Hornets (19-8).
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.