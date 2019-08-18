Mack McCluskey remembers fatigue setting in last fall by the time Mars Hill football reached the state semifinals.
“We were all exhausted,” the now-senior lineman said this summer. “You did it because you wanted to win, but you did it for the guy beside you. He was counting on you as much as you were counting on him.
“That’s what it came down to, and it won us state.”
McCluskey and the Panthers now know not only how good it feels to win a Class 1A state championship but what is required to have a chance.
“It’s almost like a brand new team,” senior Walker White said. “Got to stay hungry and prove ourselves again.”
The Panthers have enough talent to talk seriously about working toward a repeat state title, but they’ll have to do it without graduated stars like quarterback/defensive back Joseph Hanson and running back/linebacker Colt Smith.
“None of these guys are that alpha, outgoing (type),” coach Darrell Higgins said of his most experienced returners. “They’re all more just kind of quiet, humble guys. So they’ve got to step out of their comfort level to lead us if we’re going to achieve kind of what we want to do with this team.”
“These guys before us, they really set the bar really high with their leadership skills,” senior lineman Logan McInnish said. “So we’re just trying to get used to that.”
Offense
With help from some defensive scores, Mars Hill averaged 48 points per game last year. The offense has some key absences but returns several familiar players.
Higgins can choose between White and eighth-grader Griffin Hanson (Joseph’s brother) as the new quarterback.
The other player will be a receiver on offense.
“Walker is a great leader. He’s really strong and athletic. He can run it and throw well. He’s very dependable and he’s the kind of guy you look for to lead your team as a quarterback,” Higgins said.
“Griffin is one of the more talented guys I’ve ever seen at this age. He has unbelievable accuracy on his throws. He’s really fast and athletic, and he’s going to be an outstanding quarterback whether it’s this year or down the road.”
Juniors Peyton Higgins and Hunter Kilpatrick figure to get plenty of carries, and juniors Justus McDaniel and Lane Lambert will be heavily involved as fullbacks. The receiver position is less clear, though Dustin Hayes is back to play tight end.
McCluskey returns at tackle and McInnish is back at center. Brandon Rippey might take the other tackle spot. But Mars Hill lacks experience at guard and Higgins said that’s his top concern because guards are so important in the Wing-T. Landon Morris is among the candidates there.
Defense
The defense’s effectiveness was probably underappreciated last year. The group shut out four opponents – including Marion County in the playoffs – and held seven other teams to 14 points or fewer. Only Class 4A Brooks scored more than 30, beating the Panthers 36-35 to hand Mars Hill its only loss.
Hayes (265 pounds) and Rippey (225) are the likely defensive ends, with McInnish (300) and McCluskey (285) at tackle, and that group gives Mars Hill unusual size on the line for a 1A team.
“That’ll be a strength of our team. And then we’ve got a lot of guys to rest them. We’ve got probably nine to ten bigs,” Higgins said. “There ain’t many 4A teams got that. We’ve got numbers, and they can all play.”
Lane Lambert will lead the linebackers as Smith did last year and likely be joined by Kilpatrick, McDaniel and junior Lan Whiteside.
White and Higgins will play cornerback with an 8th-grader at safety – either Hanson or Damian Thompson, whose brother Cadarrius starred as a receiver at Florence.
The rest
• Mars Hill has made a quick rise from first season of football (2014) to defending a state title.
“Now you’re hunted. We were the one doing all the hunting in the past. And now our role has changed,” Higgins said.
• At No. 1 in Class 1A, Mars Hill has its highest ranking ever in a state poll. The Panthers didn’t even enter the 1A poll last year until mid-October, and had climbed only to ninth when the last poll came out.
• The Panthers will play all the same opponents as last year, opening with a trip to 2A Sheffield. They have home games against 4A Brooks and 3A Lexington and a trip Oct. 11 to 4A Central.
