BIRMINGHAM — Elizabeth Roebuck scored at the rim as time expired and St. Luke's beat Mars Hill 60-58 in the Class 1A girls basketball state semifinals Monday afternoon.
Mars Hill senior Kylie Thigpen hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to tie the game at 58 with 13 seconds left before Roebuck’s game-winner.
The Panthers (28-8) led the first 28 minutes of the game, and they led 48-39 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. But St. Luke’s responded finished used a 14-4 run to take a 53-52 lead with 3:18 left in the game.
Neely Johns had 17 points, Erika Mitchell 16 and Riley Vaughn 12 for Mars Hill.
St. Luke’s will play Spring Garden for the state championship at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Check TimesDaily.com later for a full story from Monday's game.
