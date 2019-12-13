F191213 Fans players of the week

Central’s Lane McCay and Muscle Shoals’ Makiyah Horrison were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Lane McCay

Central

The junior scored 21 points as Central picked up a 46-19 win over Rogers. "Lane shot the ball really well in the Rogers game," Central coach Josh Bryant said. "He can score … with anyone in this area. He is also a very good passer. We need him to continue to play well as we continue to grow and improve as a team."

Girls

Makiyah Horrison

Muscle Shoals

The sophomore scored 26 points and had five rebounds as Muscle Shoals beat Deshler 67-61. "I thought Makiyah came out against Deshler focused on defense and rebounding, which in turn made her more aggressive shooting the ball," Muscle Shoals coach Blair Woods said.

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Vina’s Rayleigh Guin and Waterloo’s Valeria Peralta. Boys: Hamilton’s Kenton Steele and Wilson’s Micah Buerhaus.

