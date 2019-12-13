Boys
Lane McCay
Central
The junior scored 21 points as Central picked up a 46-19 win over Rogers. "Lane shot the ball really well in the Rogers game," Central coach Josh Bryant said. "He can score … with anyone in this area. He is also a very good passer. We need him to continue to play well as we continue to grow and improve as a team."
Girls
Makiyah Horrison
Muscle Shoals
The sophomore scored 26 points and had five rebounds as Muscle Shoals beat Deshler 67-61. "I thought Makiyah came out against Deshler focused on defense and rebounding, which in turn made her more aggressive shooting the ball," Muscle Shoals coach Blair Woods said.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Vina’s Rayleigh Guin and Waterloo’s Valeria Peralta. Boys: Hamilton’s Kenton Steele and Wilson’s Micah Buerhaus.
