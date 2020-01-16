Boys
Lane McCay
Central
The junior scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Central to a 72-70 upset of Deshler on the road "He has a great feel of the game and is starting to play his best basketball,” coach Josh Bryant said. “He also scored his 1,000th career point in that game. Playing a tough schedule has helped his game develop. We expect big things down the stretch from him."
Girls
Keeara Ricks
Colbert County
The freshman scored 25 points as Colbert County beat Covenant Christian. "Keeara made big shot after big shot when Covenant Christian made a run in the second quarter," coach Terry Bailey said. "She stepped up her game to get the win. She had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Trusting her jump shots a lot more, she was 4 of 6 in threes."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Wilson’s Brycen Parrish and Hamilton’s Caleb Weeks. Girls: Lauderdale County’s Sydney Maner and Florence’s Kennedi Hawkins.
