TUSCUMBIA — Deshler and Rogers, longtime 4A powers in the Shoals, are set for another matchup.
The Tigers and Pirates won their Class 4A, Area 16 semifinals Monday to advance to Thursday's 7 p.m. championship.
Deshler (27-4) will seek its third straight area championship and seventh in nine years. Rogers (17-13) interrupted the run by winning in 2019 and 2020.
Both teams also qualified for next week's subregionals, including Deshler for the 24th time in 27 years.
• Deshler 77, Central 16: Chloe Siegel led Deshler with 21 points and eight steals. Reece Davis added 15 points, while Abby Wright and Ali Henson scored 10 points each. MIleigh Tucker led Central (6-21) with nine points.
• Rogers 42, Wilson 20: Halee Garner scored 15 points and Sadee Gray 12 for the Pirates. Katie Robertson topped Wilson (12-16) with seven points.
• Lauderdale County 49, Elkmont 29: Ansley Shelton scored eight of her 10 points in the second half to lead the Tigers (20-9) in the 3A, Area 16 semifinals. Emery Owens added nine and Ruthie Smith, who got in early foul trouble, scored all eight of her points after halftime. Tylee Thomas led Elkmont (11-14) with nine points.
Leading 12-9 at the half, the Tigers outscored Elkmont 37-20 over the final 16 minutes.
Lauderdale County, which reached 20 wins for the 33rd time in 34 seasons, face top-seeded host Clements at 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Covenant Christian 59, Cherokee 16: Ashlee Gann’s 23 points led Covenant Christian (15-6) into the 1A, Area 16 championship game.
Whitney Williams added 12 points for the Eagles, who play Shoals Christian at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Layla Gorman scored seven points for Cherokee (0-26).
• Shoals Christian 49, Waterloo 43: Sarah Davis posted her third triple-double of the season to lead Shoals Christian. Davis finished with 24 points, 21 rebounds and 10 blocks for the Flame (16-6). Kaleigh Owen added 10 points, while Abbie Owen added seven points and seven assists.
Addie Pollard led the Cougars (16-11) with 11 points and Serinity Sisk scored 10.
• Hackleburg 45, Vina 43: Jordin Ware’s two free throws snapped a tie with eight seconds to play and Sara Harper’s potential game-tying shot missed as Hackleburg (14-9) edged Vina (14-15) in 1A, Area 14.
The Panthers play Belgreen at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Saylor Cooper scored 21 points for Hackleburg. Ware finished with 16. Harper led Vina with 16 points and Kaitlyn Athey added 13.
• Belgreen 68, Phillips 23: Noelle Willingham scored 19 points and Dacota Green had 16 to lead the Bulldogs (22-8). Lexi Morgan led the Bears (2-19) with eight points. With the win, Belgreen assured itself of a subregional game for a 17th straight year.
•Wayne County 72, Mount Pleasant 22: Lauren Bryant scored 12 points, Blair Baugus added 11 and Isabel Luedecke 10 as Wayne County rolled. The Wildcats (26-0) play at Hampshire on Tuesday.
• Hubbertville 41, Brilliant 39: The Lions (10-8) upset the Tigers (20-9) in the 1A, Area 11 semifinals and will play at Marion County in Friday's finals.
• Lamar County 48, Red Bay 45: The Bulldogs (13-8) finished off the Tigers (6-17) in 2A, Area 10.
• Phil Campbell 55, Colbert Heights 31: The Bobcats (17-12) downed the Wildcats (7-15) in 3A, Area 15. Phil Campbell hosts Danville in Thursday's finals.
• Danville 46, Colbert County 39: The Hawks (12-17) eliminated the Indians (8-13), who have not survived the area tournament since 2018.
• Hamilton 53, Haleyville 38: The Aggies (26-5) rolled through the Lions (6-23) in 4A, Area 12 and host Cordova in Wednesday's 4 p.m. championship.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 52, Lincoln County 50: The Wildcats (18-6) are 9-1 in games decided by seven points or less.
--
Boys
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 60, Lincoln County 36: Alex Bedford's 11 points helped the Wildcats (21-5) end a two-game losing streak with a win over the Falcons (4-19). Jakabri Stevenson added 10 and Luke Mattox nine.
Lawrence County hosts Marshall County on Tuesday with the winner claiming the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the upcoming district tournament.
• Mount Pleasant 68, Wayne County 52: Caymen Camfield led Wayne County (11-11) with 17 points. Justice Bell added 15 and Sayler Skelton scored 14. Hayden Holt scored 14 points, one of four players in double figures, for Mount Pleasant (13-12).
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.