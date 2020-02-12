MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals didn’t start off the game particularly sharp, but an energy boost and 21 points from Ty Smith helped the Trojans advance to the Northwest Regional with a 67-46 win over Cullman.
The Trojans battled back and forth with the Bearcats in the first half, exchanging leads before Muscle Shoals went to the locker room up, 36-31.
When Cullman took its first lead of the game in the second quarter, Smith responded with a layup to take the lead right back. Timely responses from Smith were a theme throughout the game. Anytime Muscle Shoals was faltering, Smith either got a steal to lead to a transition bucket or hit a tough layup of his own.
“We were struggling (early), we didn’t have much energy,” Smith said. “We just had to have one person step up, take over and bring the energy.”
Muscle Shoals head coach Neal Barker broke down what he saw as the main difference between the two halves. Early on, Cullman packed down in the paint and forced Muscle Shoals to shoot from the perimeter. While the Trojans hit a few 3-pointers, they missed often, allowing Cullman to capitalize on the other end of the floor.
But once the Trojans got stops defensively and turned them into transition opportunities — which Smith had a big role in — Muscle Shoals was able to run its offense smoothly.
“We picked it up a little bit defensively, (which) was the main thing,” Barker said. “We did a better job rebounding and contesting shots in the second half. (Then,) we were able to get it out. (It) kind of changed the complexion.”
Once Muscle Shoals got out to a comfortable 10-point lead, the offense kept rolling. With just under a minute left in the game, Mikey McIntosh (15 points) drove to the rim and dunked on a Cullman defender, which got the crowd the loudest it had been all night.
Barker said previously that Smith, who’s picked up his game as of late, is playing like a senior who doesn’t want to see his last game.
Smith echoed that, hoping to get back to Birmingham with his team this season.
“I don’t like to lose, I don’t like to see my brothers crying if we lose,” Smith said. “I just want to go all the way and win it.”
Barker sees his team clicking at the right time as the Trojans head back to Wallace State. Like most years, a lot of his players played football, which resulted in a late start. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, according to Barker.
The Trojans have played less games than most other teams which allows them to be fresh.
“It’s to our advantage some,” Barker said. “Some teams get to the end of the year and they’re tired. That’s not us. We’ve done a good job managing practice and the football guys have knocked the rust off.”
As far as what’s next, Barker is confident, yet knows the challenge.
“It’s four games now until the state championship,” Barker said. “I don't see anybody in front of us that we can’t compete with. But at the same time, we’re going to have to execute.”
