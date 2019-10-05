Undefeated Muscle Shoals looked nearly unstoppable for the first six games of the season. That didn’t change when it traveled to Ogle Stadium to face Decatur on Friday night.
The Trojans (7-0, 3-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, downed Decatur 49-13 to hand the Red Raiders their sixth loss in seven games. All of Muscle Shoals’ wins have been by double digits.
It is Muscle Shoals’ first 7-0 start since 2015. The Trojans have won 14 of their last 15 games, with the one loss coming to Pinson Valley in last year's second round playoff game.
“(Muscle Shoals) came out and got the job done,” Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. “They can do that. When we made a little push, they flipped the switch. They answered the bell.”
The flipping of that switch came in the second quarter.
Muscle Shoals took a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by quarterback Logan Smothers and running back Eugene Malone.
Then Decatur quarterback Grayson Vermeire lofted a pass over multiple defenders to wide receiver Harrison Marks for a 5-yard touchdown. That put Decatur (1-6, 0-3) within seven with 7:43 left in the second quarter.
Muscle Shoals scored twice in two possessions on a 1-yard run from Smothers and a 37-yard pass from Smothers to wide receiver Ty Smith. The Trojans took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Smothers played at Ogle Stadium for the first time as a Muscle Shoals Trojan. His last visit to Decatur came when he and his former team, Athens High, lost to Decatur 27-14 two years ago.
He ran for two scores and threw another to help improve his record to 2-2 against Decatur.
“We’re loyal to each other and this team,” Smothers said. “Week by week, we’ve gotten better.”
Muscle Shoals added to its lead in the second half with Brooks Berry running in a three-yard score, E.J. Jarmon returning and interception and Luke Peoples scoring on a 15-yard run.
Muscle Shoals hosts Cullman next week in another Class 6A, Region 7 game.
