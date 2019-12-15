FLORENCE — In a game that went down the stretch with both teams battling and fouling often, it came down to free throws.
Muscle Shoals senior guard Jamal Acklin made nine of nine in the fourth quarter to seal a 68-64 win over Florence (6-3) on Friday.
Acklin, who led the Trojans (6-1) with 21 points, credited his coach, Neal Barker, for the everyday focus after practice on shots at the charity stripe.
He also credited his dad, who helped him on days in the gym by screaming in his air to work on big shots.
In a packed Florence gym with teams from the two largest local schools playing a game that went down to the wire, the preparation was what Acklin leaned on.
“All those pressure shots in the gym,” Acklin said. “We got to be always be ready. Coach (Barker) has us ready for the moments.”
Barker, on the other hand, would rather have enjoyed a much cleaner game. He wasn’t particularly pleased with the amount of fouls given up and lapses in execution, almost to the point where he had trouble finding what made the difference down the stretch.
“Who knows? That was an ugly game,” Barker said when asked. “I know it was fun for the players, but that was ugly. It’s young in the season, (but) I can promise you both coaching staffs will not be happy with that sloppy of a game.”
Muscle Shoals' Nick Griffith eventually fouled out and Florence's Dee Beckwith had four fouls. A difference Florence player received two technicals and was disqualified.
Players on both sides had big nights. Beckwith and Falcons guard Jameris Lee each finished with 19, while Ty Smith finished with 17 and Mikey McIntosh had 15. Lee hit five 3-pointers, while Smith had three.
Beckwith got in early foul trouble and was forced to the bench early in the game, but so was McIntosh.
In many respects, it was an equal game.
The difference, however, especially in the eyes of Florence head coach Anthony Reid, was that Muscle Shoals took advantage at the line, while the Falcons didn’t.
The Trojans finished 24 for 26 at the foul line, while the Falcons were 9 for 18.
“It was a defensive game (and) they happened to score (on) more possessions than us,” Reid said. “We fouled too much and they made a lot of free throws on us. But it was a hard-fought game, good basketball.”
The game was tied at 58 with 1:47 remaining after Florence’s Lee hit a 3-pointer. Another 3-pointer from Acklin and one from Falcons guard Darion Joplin ensued.
After made free throws from both sides, Mitchell Chaffee hit what Barker called the biggest shot of the game with a layup that forced Florence to foul late, sealing the game for Muscle Shoals where it had success all evening.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Barker said. “(And) you gotta tip your hat to Jamal (Acklin). In this environment, with the game on the line, that’s tough for any kid. Kudos to him for that.”
Girls
Florence 57, Muscle Shoals 52: Kennedi Hawkins led the Falcons with 16 points in a close win over Muscle Shoals.
The game was tied at 28 at the half, but two 3-pointers from Kya Weakley in the third quarter helped boost Florence to a lead. Weakley finished with 15 points.
Muscle Shoals kept it close in the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to the play of Sara Puckett, who finished with 19.
But Weakley and Hawkins had seven of Florence’s nine fourth-quarter points to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.