FLORENCE — For Muscle Shoals senior linebacker Malik Smith, success for the Trojan defense doesn’t trigger celebration but rather serves as motivation for the next chance.
“It makes you feel like you’ve got the upper advantage on the defensive side,” Smith said. “Knowing they can’t score makes you want to go out there and just play even harder than that, to make sure they don’t get any points on the board.”
So when Muscle Shoals ended rival Florence’s first drive Friday with a fourth down stop for a turnover on downs, there was only one thing for the defensive players to think about while their offensive teammates scored – go get another stop.
Muscle Shoals did that and capitalized on the tone-setting sequence to beat rival Florence 29-10 at Braly Stadium, its fifth consecutive win in the series.
The Trojans – ranked No. 2 in Class 6A – are now 6-0. Florence fell to 2-4.
In between those two fourth down stops was a 14-play, 81-yard touchdown drive capped by Logan Smothers’ one-yard touchdown keeper.
“I thought we pretty much knew what they were going to be in, but the kids did a great job of executing the plays,” Muscle Shoals coach Scott Basden said. “That was a long drive there. (It) sort of propelled our momentum the rest of the half.”
That first Florence drive ended when Dee Beckwith was stuffed short on a 4th and 3 at the Trojan 17 by Smith and Jaylin Goodloe. The second ended when Falcon back Jaylen Simpson was hit for no gain on 4th and 1 at the Florence 46.
Florence had two more turnovers on down in the second half – one of which came on a drive that started at the Trojan 3 after Andrew Baugh’s punt return.
“That’s a great offensive football team over there, and we wanted to be aggressive and play to win the game,” Florence coach Will Hester said. “So that’s why we took the opportunity to go for those fourth downs there, and we didn’t execute well enough to pick those up and punch those balls in the end zone.
“Obviously that stymied us a little bit and they jumped out on us.”
Buoyed by a 37-yard touchdown pass from Smothers to Mikey McIntosh, Trey Stoddard’s 36-yard field goal and Smothers’ 14-yard touchdown pass to Nick Griffith, Muscle Shoals led 23-0 at halftime. Griffith caught his pass in the back of the end zone and managed to get a foot inbounds.
A Trojan personal foul set Florence up near midfield for the second half kickoff, and the Falcons recovered an onside kick. Javean Griffin and Beckwith had several good runs preceding Beckwith’s one-yard touchdown.
But Muscle Shoals responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive, finished by Smothers’ second touchdown pass to McIntosh, and Florence didn’t threaten again.
McIntosh, who was a defensive lineman last year before being converted to wide receiver, caught five passes for 113 yards Friday.
“I think he’s a great athlete,” Basden said. “He’s really responded well this offseason and this year of working on his craft, and I think he’ll be able to play at the next level – receiver or basketball.”
Florence’s Ted Borden hit a 44-yard field goal, but Florence managed only 12 first downs over its 10 drives.
“They practice like that. They work hard every day and get after it,” Basden said of his defensive players. “I think the defensive coaches do a great job of having them prepared every week. There’s obviously some talent over there, but they’re not selfish and they play together and they care about each other.”
Smothers was 17-of-22 for 243 yards and three scores and rushed nine times for 58 yards and a touchodwn. Griffith caught five passes for 56 yards. Brooks Berry ran 61 yards and Keevon Hankins, working his way back from injury, rushed for 48.
Muscle Shoals travels to Decatur next week and Florence travels to Huntsville.
