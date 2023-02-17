HANCEVILLE — Call it a challenge, a dare or an expectation.
Mark it down for a year from now when the Northwest Regional gets going … and the Muscle Shoals boys return to Tom Drake Coliseum.
Cedric Summerhill will be heading toward the end of his senior season — and dominating.
That’s the goal set down by Jaxton Vandiver on Friday.
“He’s going to be a great player,” Vandiver said after the Trojans’ 59-54 loss to Pinson Valley in this year’s Class 6A Northwest Regional semifinal.
“I want 15 a game,” Vandiver said, glancing toward Summerhill and failing to specify whether he was talking about points or rebounds before clarifying he means both. “I want 15 and 15.”
Friday’s loss may have marked the end of one season for the Trojans (21-6), but they also started thinking about the next one.
Vandiver is a senior now, but he sees the potential. Summerhill sees it, too.
“We’re going to come back and make it further,” Summerhill said. “I think we have all the tools to do the same thing and go undefeated.
“We had some ups and downs this year, but it was a great season.”
Muscle Shoals pushed the unbeaten and top-ranked Indians into the final seconds Friday.
With Pinson Valley up by three, Muscle Shoals suffered a late turnover, and junior Caleb White hit two sealing free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining.
“They’re every bit of what people say they are,” Muscle Shoals coach Neal Barker said. “Our kids believe we are, too.
“There’s not anybody we step on the court against that we believe we cannot play.”
The Trojans can point to the run of success they had after a — record-wise — shaky start.
Muscle Shoals was 2-3 in mid-December before an 11-game winning streak. After an eight-point home loss to Vestavia Hills, currently 7A’s top-ranked team, the Trojans tacked on six more wins.
Muscle Shoals’ losses this year were to four 7A teams and two 6As.
“It was a great season,” Vandiver said. “We all love each other, we’re all brothers, and it started with those 6:30 a.m. workouts all summer and all fall.”
On Friday, Luke Mosley led Muscle Shoals with 14 points, while Summerhill had 11 on 5-of-8 shooting — with six rebounds. Vandiver added 10.
White finished with 20 points for Pinson Valley, which had just six previous games decided by single digits.
Clyde Walters posted 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Indians (29-0). Terry Coner Jr. added 11 points.
“We’ve had quite a few wake-ups,” Pinson coach Darrell Barber said. “I think we’re awake. If we weren’t, we are now.”
Pinson reached a regional final for the third time in five years, but the missing years were the last two.
“I didn’t want to have the feeling again that we had last year,” White said. “The last two years, really.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.