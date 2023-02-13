centerpiece spotlight Back again: Muscle Shoals Trojans wrap up a regional return By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Muscle Shoals’ Tamora Brown, shown against Florence two weeks ago, helped the Trojans beat Lee-Huntsville on Monday in a Class 6A subregional. MUSCLE SHOALS — Audrey Johnson and Tamora Brown will have to share the story.The two juniors remember those days not that long ago, the last time the Muscle Shoals girls basketball team played in its last Northwest Regional.And now the Trojans are going again."I remember the bus ride and getting there, how very different is in playing there in that facility," Brown said Monday after Muscle Shoals' 53-48 subregional win over Lee-Huntsville."We thought we'd be going the next year, but we came up short."Johnson and Brown were eighth-graders for Muscle Shoals' last regional visit to Hanceville.In that 61-54 loss to McAdory in 2020, Brown had three points in 25 minutes, while Johnson was scoreless in seven."I remember it being a big stage, and I played a little bit," Johnson said. "I remember us being excited and hyped on every shot."The Trojans (13-12) get to do it again Friday against Clay-Chalkville. Tipoff will either be 9 a.m. or noon."This is huge," first-year Muscle Shoals coach Catrina Smith said. "I've been in those shoes as a player, but as a coach it feels different."I know what my girls had to do to get there."Smith is a 2000 Lauderdale County High graduate. The Tigers won four straight regional titles from 1996-99 — and many more since then."I've told them to just embrace the moment," Smith said. "It's going to be a whole new atmosphere. It's going to be unimaginable."Brown and Johnson did their parts Monday to help wrap up a berth.Brown, after scoring her first points at the halftime buzzer, finished with a game-high 18. Johnson scored 13, her second-highest total of the season."(Brown) really stepped up," Johnson said. "Hitting that shot got her confidence up, and she hit a few more."Brown, after missing her first three shots, was 5-of-7 over the final 16:01. Johnson was 6-of-7 over the full 32."We just started feeding the ball to her," Brown said. "They were aggressive and, when you're aggressive with her, she gets aggressive back."Morgan Pride scored 12 points and Limaya Batimba 10 for the Generals (13-20). 