GARDENDALE — It became clear quickly Friday night that Muscle Shoals was bound for its first truly difficult game of the season.
The Muscle Shoals defense allowed 10 points in the first 10 minutes and had allowed 27 after Gardendale’s first drive of the second half. Starting quarterback Logan Smothers left the game after getting hurt just before halftime and didn’t come back. Trey Stoddard missed two extra points.
But everything eventually worked out.
The Trojans’ defense didn’t allow another point the rest of the game. Sophomore quarterback Luke Peoples and senior receiver Ty Smith connected on some big pass plays, one triggering the game-winning drive. And Stoddard secured a win with an 18-yard field goal in the game's final seconds.
Muscle Shoals (12-0) saved its season with a comeback 30-27 win in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last week at Gardendale. It’s fair to wonder if the Trojans also proved they have the mental toughness required to claim their first state championship.
Hosting a good Pinson Valley team (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the 6A quarterfinals, with Smothers’ health status not publicly known, that mental toughness could be tested again.
Smith, who made the 36-yard catch to open the game-winning drive, said he thinks a difficult game was good for Muscle Shoals.
“All the blowouts and just no competition is not going to get us ready for the deeper rounds when it’s going to be really good competition,” Smith said. “We just aren’t going to know how to face adversity. So I’m glad we had a game like this.”
The Trojans beat some dangerous teams this year, including 7A quarterfinalist Florence and other athletic 6A and 7A teams like Bob Jones, Hartselle, Athens and Wetumpka. But the 29-10 win at Florence was Muscle Shoals' closest margin of victory before Friday.
“I feel like we reacted good whenever we needed to,” Smith said. “Logan going out, it’s a big part of our offense. Luke Peoples, he stepped up and I really appreciate him for that. We just had to get it done.”
No matter how far Muscle Shoals advances this season, Peoples is unlikely to forget the game-winning drive at Gardendale any time soon. He guided the Trojans 55 yards in one minute, 27 seconds to set up Stoddard’s field goal.
If Smothers isn’t able to play Friday, Peoples will need to perform well over a full game for Muscle Shoals to win. Last week’s work should solidify his confidence.
“It helps a lot because before this I didn’t really have any experience except running the clock out,” Peoples said. “So coming out, being with these guys, with the (starters), it really helped (me) get game experience. So it’s going to be a lot easier.”
Peoples acknowledged he made some mistakes the coaches pointed out quickly.
“You have good plays. You have bad plays,” he said calmly. “You’ve just got to deal with both of them.”
Stoddard knew a missed field goal with one second left would mean overtime – not necessarily a loss – but the moment still tested the freshman’s ability to handle pressure.
“I had had a pretty bad game, missed two, and I just went out there, tried not to think about it,” Stoddard said. “I got a good snap and hold. I just had to do my job.”
Muscle Shoals was an underdog in last year’s second round game at Pinson Valley, and the Trojans rallied for a second-half lead before Bo Nix and the Indians scored 25 unanswered points to end Muscle Shoals’ season.
“You’ve got to have breaks and a lot of luck in these playoff games,” Basden said.
Muscle Shoals didn’t get too many favorable breaks last week, but the Trojans won anyway. And they might have proved something about themselves along the way.
“Oh yeah, that was really the first close game we’ve had this year, so that really helped us,” Peoples said. “We faced some adversity for the first time. It really helped us. It showed us what kind of men we are.
“Now we can bounce back.”
