MUSCLE SHOALS — Catrina Smith had been warned what was coming.
That didn’t make the prospect any less terrifying in the moment.
The Muscle Shoals girls basketball team had already taken its place. The wall separating the entrance from the locker room acting as a barrier from the coach’s sight line, and the perfect place to launch the “surprise attack.” Water bottles had already been handed out accordingly, although one slipped out and became visible for a split second.
After a minute of indecision — a quick step in and then back out — Smith relented. There wasn’t really much of an option, anyway, after the Trojans’ 46-36 win over Athens for the Class 6A, Area 15 title Friday. Sure enough, water filled the room and even a closed door didn’t do much to muffle the shouts of excitement taking place inside.
“That felt good. You always want to do that,” junior Tamora Brown said before joining the rest of her teammates back in the gym to see if the boys team could follow suit with an area title of its own.
An hour and a half later, they had their answer.
Muscle Shoals’ latest victim? Columbia. It went to the tune of a 72-55 rout to give the Trojans (20-5) their second straight 20-win season and fifth in the last six years.
It also marked just the third time since 2000 both the boys and girls teams swept their area championships, joining the 2001 and 2019 squads.
And while there wasn’t quite the locker room pandemonium after the nightcap of the doubleheader, Muscle Shoals had plenty of fun posing for pictures back on the court with family. There were even a few jokes tossed around, the best coming from coach Neal Barker, who opined that if the host team has to pay for the area championship plaque, might as well win it yourself.
A statement with two meanings wrapped into one. Tough to argue with.
“It was exciting, but it’s a quick turnaround,” senior Seth Mosley said. “We’re really just trying to take it one game at a time. We’re trying to make a run at this thing.”
Another home game certainly doesn’t hurt the cause.
Both the Muscle Shoals boys and girls (12-12) will host Lee-Huntsville on Tuesday. Win and it’s on to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State-Hanceville. Lose and its stay home until next season rolls around.
“It’s really good for our seniors to get to play in front of our fans again,” junior Audrey Johnson said. “Plus, you don’t have to travel, so that’s nice, too.”
Ditto for the boys team.
“Our fans are for us,” senior Jaxton Vandiver said. “And the Wooden Horse, that’s what we call our student section, they’re always into it.”
The section certainly was. Like when Vandiver broke from the Trojans’ usual mode of 3-pointers and layups to throw down a dunk in the second half.
Expected?
“I didn’t,” Mosley chirped in laughing. “... It was awesome, though. I was so happy for him. He’s always talking about getting a dunk in a game.”
Jalen Bowens and Mosley each finished with 12 points. Cedric Summerhill had 11. Vandiver and Luke Mosley put up 10 apiece.
Kameron Fowler led Columbia with 18 points, while Elijah Brooks added 15.
On the girls side, Brown led Muscle Shoals with 19 points. Kamryn Chandler had nine.
Jordyn Bailey paced Athens with 26.
“I told them to celebrate tonight,” a surprisingly dry Smith said. “But we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow.”
Sure there’s more work to do. But might as well have a little fun in the meantime. However you choose to celebrate.
“If you’re not having fun winning games, what are you doing out here?” Barker asked. “I’m not a big rah-rah guy, but I’m excited for our team. We’ve put a lot of work into this, both players and coaches. So, this is satisfying. It feels good to win.”
