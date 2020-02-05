HUNTSVILLE — With his team trailing by two to Athens early in the fourth quarter, Muscle Shoals senior Mikey McIntosh knew he had to take charge for the Trojans to leave with a win on Tuesday.
He scored the next eight points on four straight layups. From there on, Muscle Shoals never trailed again as it broke away to win 67-52, advancing to the Class 6A, Area 15 championship game. McIntosh finished the game with 32 points and 14 rebounds.
“It was just (wanting to be) the leader on the team,” McIntosh said. “Just push the pace. We had it, they were giving it to us. We just had to take it.”
It wasn’t easy for Muscle Shoals in the first half. Head coach Neal Barker was sick and stayed home and assistant coach Stephen Lawler coached in his place.
The Trojans fell behind in the first half by as many 10 points, as Athens’ junior Israel Patterson took over, finishing with 27 points.
Athens went to the half with a 33-28 lead and kept it throughout the third quarter, entering the final stretch up 43-42.
McIntosh attributed the slow start to the Trojans being “clumsy” with the ball, allowing Athens, traditionally a transition-heavy team, to capitalize.
Lawler said Athens came out playing zone defense, which Muscle Shoals hadn’t seen from the Eagles the last couple of times the two teams played. In the early going, it was tough for the Trojans to adjust.
“They were sort of daring (us) to shoot some shots,” Lawler said. “When a couple don’t go in, everything sort of tightens up.”
Once McIntosh went on his run, other players started following suit. Ty Smith, who finished with 12 points, followed it up with a 3-pointer to give the Trojans 11 unanswered points. Seth Mosley kept the offense going late, scoring six of his nine points in the closing minutes.
“If we get the ball going and we get paint touches and get the ball inside and score, then we’ll get a few shots to go down and everything will start to flow,” Lawler said of what he told his team. “And (Mikey) made plays, that’s what good players do.”
The Trojans face another familiar opponent in Columbia on Friday at 7 p.m. with the area championship on the line. Lawler said success at this point in the year is dependent on who executes the best.
For McIntosh, who’s led Muscle Shoals all year and was key in keeping his team’s postseason alive, it’s just another opportunity to keep playing in his final year.
“Playing for the area championship, this is something that I love to do,” McIntosh said. “I want to go as far as I can.”
