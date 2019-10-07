Muscle Shoals baseball coach Josh LouAllen
Muscle Shoals baseball coach Josh LouAllen watches his team play Athens earlier this year. LouAllen was put on paid administrative leave Friday, according to Superintendent Dr. Brian Lindsey. [JIM HANNON/TIMESDAILY]

Muscle Shoals baseball coach Josh LouAllen was put on paid administrative leave Friday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Brian Lindsey confirmed Monday.

Lindsey declined to give any information regarding why LouAllen was placed on leave.

“He’s on paid administrative leave pending recommendation by me at the Nov. 18 board meeting,” Lindsey said.

LouAllen did not respond to a phone call Monday afternoon.

In his first year as the Muscle Shoals baseball coach last spring, LouAllen led the Trojans to a Class 6A, Area 15 title. They advanced to the Class 6A tournament and were swept in the first round by Buckhorn.

