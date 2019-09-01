MADISON — Veteran Muscle Shoals coach Scott Basden liked the way his third-ranked Trojans bounced back when confronted with early adversity Friday night.
Class 7A Bob Jones jumped out a 9-0 lead in the game’s first four minutes before 6A Muscle Shoals posted 31 consecutive points in a 46-19 win at Madison City Schools Stadium.
Nebraska commit Logan Smothers ran for three scores and tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ty Smith as Muscle Shoals improved to 2-0. The Trojans’ senior quarterback has now accounted for eight total touchdowns (four run, four pass) in wins over Deshler and Bob Jones.
“It’s an old cliché that you need a little adversity early, but I don’t ever like it,” Basden said. “They came out and jumped on us quick and we sort of dug ourselves a hole, but I really liked the way our kids responded.
“I’ve really been impressed with our receivers and Logan’s done a great job of reading coverages. He checked a lot out of plays tonight and I thought he did a great job.”
Smothers accounted for four Trojans’ touchdowns for the second straight week, with TD runs of 15, 4 and 2 yards.
He finished with 69 yards on the ground and completed 7 of 13 passes for 152 yards, with three throws picking up 30-plus yards, including the 32-yard TD strike to Smith in the third quarter.
Smothers and the rest of the Muscle Shoals starters did not play in the final quarter.
The Patriots, 0-2 for only the third time since 1994, recorded a safety and then a 49-yard touchdown drive to lead 9-0 with 8:07 remaining in the first.
Muscle Shoals responded to the early hole with scores on its next two series, getting a 33-yard field goal from Trey Stoddard and a 5-yard TD run by Eugene Malone to take a 10-9 lead late in the first quarter.
Smothers added the first of his rushing touchdowns on the Trojans’ next drive, capping the eight-play march with a 15-yard dash to the end zone. He later added a 4-yard TD run late in the second quarter and 2-yard TD with 1:51 to go in the third.
Sandwiched between Smothers’ last two touchdown runs was a 32-yard strike to Smith, which extended the lead to 31-9 with less than two minutes elapsed in the third quarter.
Muscle Shoals ran 38 times for 243 yards against the Patriots, with Brooks Barry leading the way with 91 on 12 rushes. The Trojans defense forced three turnovers, including a key interception by Caleb McDougle in the end zone midway through the second quarter to snuff out a sustained Bob Jones drive.
The Trojans host Columbia next Friday at J.F. Moore Stadium for their 6A, Region 7 opener. The Eagles (0-2) are in the midst of a 34-game losing streak dating back to 2015 and have been outscored 110-0 this year.
