HUNTSVILLE — Muscle Shoals welcomed back coach Neal Barker by rallying from a halftime deficit Friday to capture the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament championship.
Ty Smith poured in a game-high 24 points and Mikey McIntosh contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Trojans (21-7) defeated host Columbia 60-46. Muscle Shoals carries an eight-game winning streak into 6A subregional action next week and will host Area 14 runner-up Cullman while the Eagles (9-16) visit fourth-ranked Hartselle, the Area 14 champion.
Columbia, which split the regular-season series with Muscle Shoals, led 24-23 at halftime. The Trojans then held the Eagles scoreless for more than 6½ minutes to begin the second half and built a 35-27 lead entering the final quarter.
“They were guarding us a little different than we’ve seen all year,” said Barker, who missed Tuesday’s win over Athens due to the flu. “They tried to take Mikey out of the game (Columbia opened in a box-and-one on McIntosh).
“So at halftime we talked about some adjustments we needed to make on offense to keep Mikey involved, but also to open some things up for other people.”
Smith sank a 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run by the Trojans to open the third quarter. Ja’Mari Arnold finally hit a 3-pointer at the 1:21 mark for the Eagles’ only points of the quarter, but Jason Graham’s baseline jumper at the buzzer put Muscle Shoals up by eight heading to the fourth.
Smith poured in 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as Columbia was forced to extend its defense to try to force turnovers.
“He didn’t let them trying to foul us panic him into turning the ball over,” Barker said. “He’s a calm kid. Cool under pressure. We made them get out of the zone, come out and guard us once we got the lead. And we were able to get some shots in the second half we weren’t able to in the first half when they were just packing it in.”
Muscle Shoals outrebounded the Eagles 37-19.
Graham and Nick Griffith added nine points each for Muscle Shoals. Geraldo Lane led Columbia with 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.