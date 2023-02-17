HANCEVILLE — Their eyes were barely dry.
The sting was still fresh from Muscle Shoals’ 65-44 loss to Clay-Chalkville in Friday’s Class 6A Northwest Regional girls semifinals, and the emotions were barely contained.
But the Trojans were already thinking ahead.
“We know what we have to do to get back,” junior Audrey Johnson said, “but this is not how we wanted this season to end.”
The Trojans (13-13), making their first regional appearance since Johnson’s eighth-grade year, showed nerves early.
Clay-Chalkville (23-7) built a double-figure lead barely 4 minutes into the game and led by 16 after one quarter.
“Getting here is good, but we want to do what it takes to win,” said junior Tamora Brown, a starter as an eighth-grader on that last regional team. “We have to challenge ourselves to go further.”
Give it a few weeks, and the Trojans will start working toward next season.
Give Brown a few days, she said, and she’ll start working herself. She plays on a Nashville-based AAU team.
“We have to go to work,” first-year coach Catrina Smith said. “It’s great to get down here, gets this feeling and this moment.
“But we want more.”
Muscle Shoals, by its record, may seem like a surprise regional team, but the Trojans long had the goal — and expectation — of reaching Hanceville.
It’s one reason they played juggernaut Hazel Green — the five-time defending 6A champion and Clay-Chalkville’s opponent in Wednesday’s regional final.
“This is our goal. It’s everybody’s goal,” Johnson said. “We knew from the beginning of the season that we could win our area and make it here.”
Brown led Muscle Shoals on Friday with 11 points, but she was 4-of-16 from the field. The Trojans shot under 35%, while the Cougars (23-7) shot almost 58%.
Clay-Chalkville is in a regional final for the first time since 2008. Muscle Shoals last made one in 1995.
Kamoriah Gaines’ 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting led the Cougars, while Brooklynn Phillips had 13 points on 6-of-9. Kameron Sanders added 10 points. All are juniors.
“We’re fortunate to be where we are now,” Clay-Chalkville coach Kevin Conner said. “We thought we could do what it takes to be here. We’re not shocked, and we’re not going to go out there Wednesday and be intimidated.”
The Cougars are optimistic at their chances at facing Hazel Green, “the gold standard” in the state, Conner said.
“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Gaines said. “Win or lose, we’re blessed to make it this far.”
Muscle Shoals, having faced both (and losing 65-23 to Hazel Green in early January), is not.
“They’re going to lose,” Brown said. “Lose by 50.”
Smith added: “Or more.”
Next year, the Trojans hope to talk about themselves making a regional final. Or more.
“We have to put in the work this offseason to get back,” Johnson said.
“And hopefully go further.”
