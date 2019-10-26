Muscle Shoals (10-0) finished off its third undefeated regular season of the decade with the help of a strong rushing attack in the second half Friday night, downing Wetumpka 36-12.
The Trojans accounted for 173 of their 291 rushing yards in the final two quarters. Ty Smith’s 66-yard touchdown run, his third score of the game, with 6:55 to go was the icing on the cake.
“This is the third 10-0 team since we have been there,” Basden said. “We told our guys that’s what we were playing for tonight and they took it to heart as what they wanted to do. They got it done (Friday night).”
After Wetumpka took its 12-7 lead after the first quarter, Muscle Shoals responded in a big way. Logan Smothers had a 4-yard touchdown run to cap off a 12-play drive to retake the lead.
The Trojans came back with a surprise onside kick, recovered it then scored again 62 seconds later.
“We have been looking at it all week and just thought we had it there,” Basden said. “Trey (Stoddard) does that really well and we were able to take advantage of it.”
Smothers finished with 174 yards and two touchdowns through the air while completing 16 of his 19 pass attempts. Smith had 145 yards of offense and three touchdowns. Smith caught touchdown passes of 21 and 18 yards from Smothers in addition to his long run. Keevon Hankins and Smothers also had TD runs.
Wetumpka had an early lead after Rawls ran in for a 5-yard touchdown with six seconds to go in the first quarter. He also connected with Davis for a touchdown pass in the first half but that was all the scoring the Indians could get.
Tyquan Rawls finished with 196 yards through the air and 81 yards on the ground for Wetumpka. However, Wetumpka’s offense as a whole was held to just 251 yards.
“They have a really good football team and gave us a lot of problems,” Muscle Shoals coach Scott Basden said. “It was about staying in our coverage. Rawls is probably one of the best quarterbacks we have seen. He’s a load and he can give you a lot of problems.”
The game featured a slew of penalties — 23 to be exact — including 12 on Muscle Shoals.
“I thought we competed really hard but we shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “We’d make a play and next thing you know we get a penalty and another penalty because someone said something on the sideline. Instead of being first-and-goal, we’re going backward. Against a team like Muscle Shoals, you can’t do that.”
Wetumpka (5-5) was trailing 21-12 in the third quarter when a costly penalty on a trick play wiped out a gain to the MS 1-yard line. Instead, it ended up punting.
The Trojans tightened things up the rest of the way and surged to the win.
