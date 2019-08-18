Scott Basden wasn’t trying to be a buzzkill, but he’s been around high school football much longer than his players have, and he doesn’t want anyone getting carried away.
“Winning a championship, is that the only thing that makes (a season) successful? Well, in some people’s eyes it is,” Basden said this summer. “But you know, I’ve been on both ends of that. It takes a lot of luck sometimes.
“I tell them every year the best team usually don’t win a state championship. It’s the guys that get the breaks and that stay healthy.”
All that might be true, but so is this. The Trojans think they have the type of team to be in the state title mix, and a closer look at their roster suggests they can play for a Class 6A state championship for the first time since finishing second in 2013.
“A few years back, we went down to state and got runner-up,” senior safety Caleb McDougle said. “But I feel like this team, I feel like we’re special and we can bring it back.”
Offense
Any talk of Muscle Shoals’ offense starts with the offseason pickup of quarterback Logan Smothers, a dual threat talent committed to Nebraska, from Athens High.
Muscle Shoals has leaned on its run game in recent years, but Smothers’ presence should give Basden more confidence in passing options.
“Obviously there’s some games that you’ve got to throw it more than others,” Basden said. “I think we have the ability with him, where in the past we’ve been a little limited on some things.”
Keevon Hankins gives Muscle Shoals a proven talent at running back, and fellow senior Eugene Malone is also a capable player. Brooks Berry, a sophomore, joins them in the backfield.
“The harder you play, the better the outcome will be, for real,” Hankins said.
Mikey McIntosh, Ty Smith and Markel Ricks will play receiver, and Nick Griffith is a tight end. All but Ricks start for the basketball team. McIntosh has shifted to receiver from defensive line.
“When he first came here we put him at receiver but he couldn’t catch real well, but now he’s got contacts and it seems like he catches everything,” Basden said of McIntosh.
The Trojans’ biggest questions might come on the offensive line. Eli Underwood, Elijah Morrow, Sam Hatcher, Zach Epperson, Cannon Mellott and Kobe Vaughn are among candidates for playing on a group that returns only two starters.
Muscle Shoals averaged 29.8 points per game last year.
Defense
Muscle Shoals held nine opponents to fewer than 20 points last year.
Though linebacker Jackson Bratton has earned most of the hype with the heavy recruitment by SEC schools and his commitment to Alabama, this team lost only one defensive starter last year (Carson Ware) and is solid everywhere.
“I’ve been around these guys since junior high, and I know we all love each other, like to be around each other,” senior defensive tackle Reggie Freeman said.
Freeman anchors a defensive line also featuring Jalen Goodloe, Cooper Vincent, Thomas Marinelli and potentially a gifted freshman named Jyheim Ingram.
The linebackers might be even better. Bratton and Malik Smith, who had a huge 2018, will be the leaders, and sophomores Silas Russell and Wyatt McCannon should be “pretty good” according to Basden.
The secondary is stout. McDougle and Javar Strong excel at safety. E.J. Jarmon and Jacob Peters, the younger brother of Auburn DB Jordyn Peters, play cornerback.
“Gosh, they’ve played so much ball they know where to be. They’ve about seen it all,” Basden said. “They just know how to play with good leverage, and they’re really talented.”
The rest
• Muscle Shoals finished second in the region last year, behind Hartselle. The Trojans visit Hartselle, now coached by Bo Culver, on Sept. 13.
• Muscle Shoals has a weapon in freshman kicker Trey Stoddard, whose late field goal against Minor gave the Trojans a 10-7 first round playoff win.
“He’s special,” Basden said. Bratton, Smith and Smothers and can all punt.
• Basden said his team’s strengths go beyond the top recruits, and that’s why McDougle, Freeman and Hankins were at media day.
“I think there were 60 coaches that came by there this year. It’s easy to come in there and look at Jackson Bratton and Smothers, and they’re very talented. We got a lot of talented kids,” Basden said. “But these guys right here, to me, there’s what we’re about. They’re just hard workers.”
